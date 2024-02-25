KWSO Calendar for Mon., Feb. 26, 2024

It’s late start Monday for all 509-J schools. Students start 90 minutes later than usual.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

There is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

The Miss Warm Springs Pageant has been rescheduled for Friday, March 22nd at the Agency Longhouse. There will be a dinner at 6pm and the pageant will begin at 7. They are still seeking young ladies 18-24 for candidates. For additional information and applications, contact Sandra Danzuka or Minnie Yahtin at the Tribal Council office.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team AARP Tax Aide Site is now taking appointments. Call to set up an appointment 541-553-3148. Tax preparation slots in Warm Springs are available on Tuesdays and Thursdays. If you live in Madras, you can pick up a tax envelope/interview intake packet at the Madras Chamber of Commerce. Call 541-475-2350 if you have questions about that.

Quilts of Valor is a non-profit organization that presents quality, handmade quilts to a Service Member or Veteran who has been touched by war. You can learn more about how to nominate a veteran you know for a quilt at https://www.qovf.org/. Quilts of Valor plans to be in Warm Springs in June 2024 and they are seeking applications.

Parents are fundraising to cover costs of the 2024 Head Start Graduation. They are accepting donations of bottle and cans. Bags can be dropped off at the ECE front office weekdays from 8-4.

Friday March 29th is the Warm Springs Tribal Ski/Snowboard Day at Mt. Hood Meadows. Signups will begin March 8th. Details will be posted on https://kwso.org/.

The COVID Booster is available through Community Health at the Health & Wellness Center. Call or stop by for a booster.

First Nations Vet & Fences for Fido are doing free spay/neuter clinics in Warm Springs this April. To be eligible, pets must be between 2 months and 5 years old, weigh 60 pounds or less and live within the boundary of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. There is no cost for services and registration is required. Clinics will be held at Fire & Safety on April 20th and 21st. Services will include Spay/Neuter, Vaccinations, Microchip and Flea/Tick Medication. Register online at https://firstnationsvet.com/warm-springs-nation or by calling ‪(503) 451-0765.