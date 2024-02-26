KWSO Calendar for Tue., Feb. 27, 2024

The Warm Springs Senior Wellness Program is taking signups for elder movie night today. They are going to watch the movie One Love. The Senior Program is providing transportation. Each individual elder is responsible for their own costs. Movie tickets are $5. To sign up call 541-553-3313 or stop by the senior building.

2024 Movin’ Mountains Slimdown Challenge registration has been extended. Registration and weigh-ins will be done through this Friday 8am to 5pm at the Jefferson County Public Health. Check in at the front desk. For more information call 541-475-4456.

Today for Senior Lunch, they are serving meatloaf with roasted veggies & roots and macaroni & cheese from noon to 1 at the Senior Building.

The Native American Student Union at Madras High School meets on Wednesdays in Room 6. Tomorrow’s meeting will be held during lunch. All students are welcome to join for arts & crafts, guest speakers, food, raffles & more. Like and follow the “Papalaxsimisha, Native American Student Union” Facebook page for updates. Contact Jillisa Suppah if you have questions.

The MAC Recreation District Board’s regular work session & business meeting is tomorrow at 6pm. The board will be reviewing staff recommendations on the operational impacts of the May 21, 2024 ballot measures passage or failure during the work session. The meeting zoom link, agenda and board packet are available at https://www.macrecdistrict.com/governance.

The Madras White Buffalos boys and girls basketball teams are hosting first round playoff games this weekend. The boys host North Marion on Friday night at 7. The girls are hosting Seaside on Saturday at 2pm. Both games can be heard live on KWSO.

A FAFSA workshop for families of high school seniors will be held at Madras High School on Wednesday March 6th from 4-6pm in the Future Center. It is recommended that the student AND at least one parent attend so they can each do their portion of the form. If your senior has not yet completed their FAFSA form for next year, now is the time to make it a priority. Staff from MHS and OSU will be available to assist you with setting up your FSA ID and filling out the 2024/2025 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

Lil’ Miss Warm Springs starts Thursday, March 7th at 5:30pm in the Community Wellness Center social hall. All ages are welcome to participate. Parents need to be present. For more information call 541-553-3243.

Central Oregon Community College will be doing GED class orientations for spring term in Warm Springs at the Culture and Heritage building on Wednesday March 20th and Thursday March 21st from 12-3pm. They will be done again on April 2nd and 3rd from noon til 3. Spring term GED classes in Warm Springs will be Tuesdays/Wednesdays/Thursdays from 12-3.

Warm Springs Community Action Team will begin a Pathways Home Native Homeownership financial education series of classes on March 20th. The classes are available in person or on Zoom. IDA participants for buying a home are required to complete this course. Call 541-553-3148 to sign up.

The Central Oregon Youth Conservation Corp is hiring young people ages 16-18 in Central Oregon for 8 weeks of natural resources conservation work on their first ever Tribal Youth Affinity Crew. The crew will run June 24-August 15 Monday through Thursday. Learn more and apply at https://heartoforegon.org/.