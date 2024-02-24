KWSO Calendar for Sun., Feb. 25, 2024

Sports Agility Training for youth is every Sunday afternoon, at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym. 5th thru 8th grade youth train from 1-2:30 and High School players from 3-4:30. This is for all skill levels with coach John Charles. The training is free.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

Friday March 29th is the Warm Springs Tribal Ski/Snowboard Day at Mt. Hood Meadows. Signups will begin March 8th. Details will be posted on https://kwso.org/.

First Nations Vet & Fences for Fido are doing free spay/neuter clinics in Warm Springs this April. To be eligible, pets must be between 2 months and 5 years old, weigh 60 pounds or less and live within the boundary of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. There is no cost for services and registration is required. Clinics will be held at Fire & Safety on April 20th and 21st. Services will include Spay/Neuter, Vaccinations, Microchip and Flea/Tick Medication. Register online at https://firstnationsvet.com/warm-springs-nation or by calling ‪(503) 451-0765.

Warm Springs Community Action Team will begin a Pathways Home Native Homeownership financial education series of classes on March 20th. The classes are available in person or on Zoom. IDA participants for buying a home are required to complete this course. Call 541-553-3148 to sign up.

A women’s crafting circle meets twice a month in Warm Springs. It’s a time to visit and bring your own crafts to work on in the company of other women. The next craft circle meets on Wednesday, March 6th from noon to 1:30 and from 5:30 to 7pm at the Papalaxsimisha office, which is the white building next to the Warm Springs Library.

AVID Family University workshops promoting financial literacy and helping families better understand how to pay for college are being offered in February. There will be a workshop at Madras High School on February 7th from 6-7:30pm and one at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy on February 29th 6-7:30. Find more information and registration on the Jefferson County Family University Facebook Page or call 541-475-0388, extension 2602.

The “Healing our Spirts & Lands” Round Dance is on March 22nd & 23rd at the Warm Springs Community Wellness Center. Round Dance begins at 7:00 both evenings. All singers and dancers are welcome. No outside vendors are allowed. For more information, contact Collin & Ina Chief.

The “Rejoice with Our Youth Round Dance” is coming up March 29-30 at the Warm Springs Tribal Youth Center, beginning at 7 both nights. All singers and dancers are welcome. Interested vendors should call/text 541-410-3293.