KWSO Calendar for Thu., Feb. 22, 2024

Registration for the 2024 Movin’ Mountains Slimdown Challenge begins today in Warm Springs and Madras. Registration will be taken from 9-6:00 today and tomorrow at the Community Wellness Center in the aerobics room. Registration at Jefferson County Public Health in Madras will be done today and tomorrow from 9-6 and Saturday from 9-3. You need to be at least 18 years of age to participate. There’s a $25 entry fee per person due at registration.

There is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

People are invited to join Wellness of Warm Springs today at noon in the Conference room at the Family Resource Center. The Health Education topic is Heart Health and lunch will be served to all participants.

Everyone is invited to attend the Iron Chef in the Nutrition Kitchen Regional Cook-off Competition today from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Madras High School Cafeteria. The Cook-off will feature one team of middle school students from Warm Springs K8 Academy, Jefferson County Middle School, and Culver Middle School.

Papalaxsimisha’s Winter Language Series focusing on food, language and community meets tonight at the Simnasho Longhouse from 5:30-7:30.

The Warm Springs Senior Program is taking signups for Elders 60 and over who are interested in attending the Coquille Indian Tribe’s 25th Annual Tribal Elders’ Honor Day. Hotel, meal and spending money is the responsibility of each individual elder. The Senior Program provides the transportation to and from the event and books the hotel rooms for the elders who sign up to attend the trip. The travel days are March 14-16. For more details and to sign up, stop by the senior building.

Warm Springs Community Action Team will begin a Pathways Home Native Homeownership financial education series of classes on March 20th. The classes are available in person or on Zoom. IDA participants for buying a home are required to complete this course. Call 541-553-3148 to sign up.

A FAFSA Workshop for High School Seniors and Parents and for New and Current College Students will be held on Wednesday March 27th at the Education Building. To learn more contact Carroll Dick at 541-553-3311. You do need to set up an FSA-ID ahead of time and here is the link.

Friday March 29th is the Warm Springs Tribal Ski/Snowboard Day at Mt. Hood Meadows. Signups will begin March 8th. Details will be posted on https://kwso.org/.

First Nations Vet & Fences for Fido are doing free spay/neuter clinics in Warm Springs this April. To be eligible, pets must be between 2 months and 5 years old, weigh 60 pounds or less and live within the boundary of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. There is no cost for services and registration is required. Clinics will be held at Fire & Safety on April 20th and 21st. Services will include Spay/Neuter, Vaccinations, Microchip and Flea/Tick Medication. Register online at https://firstnationsvet.com/warm-springs-nation or by calling ‪(503) 451-0765.