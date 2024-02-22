KWSO Calendar for Fri., Feb. 23, 2024

2024 Movin’ Mountains Slimdown Challenge registration and beginning measurements are taking place today at the Community Wellness Center from 9-6 in the aerobics room at from 9-6 at Jefferson County Public Health in Madras. The last day to register is Saturday from 9-3:00 at Public Health in Madras. You need to be at least 18 years of age to participate. There’s a $25 entry fee per person due at registration.

For senior lunch today, chicken and pasta is on the menu. Senior meals are from noon to 1 every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Senior Wellness Center dining room.

Warm Springs CPS is offering Electric Bill Assistance for up to 300 residents who live within the boundaries of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Bring a printed copy of your electric bill to the CPS office on campus today between 1-4:00 – first come, first served.

The High Desert Museum will have a Mid Oregon Credit Union Free Family Saturday tomorrow. There will be free admission, and a special Daily Schedule. The Bird of Prey Encounters will happen every hour between 11:00 am – 3:00 pm. Winter hours are daily from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm.

Sports Agility Training for youth is every Sunday afternoon, at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym. 5th thru 8th grade youth train from 1-2:30 and High School players from 3-4:30. This is for all skill levels with coach John Charles. The training is free.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team AARP Tax Aide Site is now taking appointments. Call to set up an appointment 541-553-3148. Tax preparation slots in Warm Springs are available on Tuesdays and Thursdays. If you live in Madras, you can pick up a tax envelope/interview intake packet at the Madras Chamber of Commerce. Call 541-475-2350 if you have questions about that.

Warm Springs Nation Little League registration is open through March 3rd. Registration forms must be completed, signed and turned in with payment in person. For more information contact Edmund Francis, League President at 541-325-3856.

The “Healing our Spirts & Lands” Round Dance is on March 22nd & 23rd at the Warm Springs Community Wellness Center. Round Dance begins at 7:00 both evenings. All singers and dancers are welcome. No outside vendors are allowed. For more information, contact Collin & Ina Chief.

The “Rejoice with Our Youth Round Dance” is coming up March 29-30 at the Warm Springs Tribal Youth Center, beginning at 7 both nights. All singers and dancers are welcome. Interested vendors should call/text 541-410-3293.

If you or a loved one needs help during an emotional crisis or substance crisis. Call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline for free professional guidance at 988. Services are free and always available no matter the day.