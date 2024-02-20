KWSO Calendar for Wed., Feb. 21, 2024

A celebration in honor of Dr. Locker, who is retiring, is happening today from 10am-1pm in Pod A at the clinic. There will be drumming, a time for people to speak and then a light reception.

There is a senior lunch today at noon at the Senior Center dining area. Buffalo steaks with apple kale slaw and herb roasted potatoes is on today’s menu. Senior meals are free for all elders age 60 and older. The cost to join the seniors for lunch is $1 for Youth, $5 for adults or you can assist with clean-up after the meal.

Warm Springs Fire Management is holding a job fair today from noon to 3. Anyone interested in learning about and applying for jobs can stop by the Fire Management conference room.

A women’s crafting circle meets twice a month in Warm Springs. It’s a time to visit and bring your own crafts to work on in the company of other women. The next craft circle meets today from noon to 1:30 and from 5:30 to 7pm at the Papalaxsimisha office, which is the white building next to the Warm Springs Library.

A public meeting to discuss the second phase of the Shitike Creek Bridge 16-inch water main project will be held from 5-7pm today at the Agency Longhouse. The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Public Utilities Department will be seeking funding from the USDA. This meeting will provide an update on the progress and future funding.

Parents are fundraising to cover costs of the 2024 Head Start Graduation. They are accepting donations of bottle and cans. Bags can be dropped off at the ECE front office weekdays from 8-4.

Papalaxsimisha’s Winter Language Series focusing on food, language and community meets tomorrow at the Simnasho Longhouse from 5:30-7:30.

Jefferson County Public Health has announced the 2024 Movin’ Mountains Slimdown Challenge. Movin Mountains registration, which includes beginning measurements, will be done this week in Warm Springs and Madras. On Thursday and Friday – registration will be taken the Community Wellness Center from 9-6 in the aerobics room. Registration at Jefferson County Public Health in Madras will be on Thursday, Friday from 9-6 and Saturday from 9-3. You need to be at least 18 years of age to participate. There’s a $25 entry fee per person due at registration.

Sports Agility Training for youth is every Sunday afternoon, at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym. 5th thru 8th grade youth train from 1-2:30 and High School players from 3-4:30. This is for all skill levels with coach John Charles. The training is free.

Warm Springs Recreation will celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday on Tuesday, March 5th. The birthday bash will be held from 3-5pm in the social hall with games, food, treats and prizes.

The Miss Warm Springs Pageant has been rescheduled for Friday, March 22nd at the Agency Longhouse. There will be a dinner at 6pm and the pageant will begin at 7. They are still seeking young ladies 18-24 for candidates. For additional information and applications, contact Sandra Danzuka or Minnie Yahtin at the Tribal Council office.