New Additions Are Coming to The Elmer Quinn Skatepark and More For the Warm Springs Community

Initially a small project, the Elmer Quinn skatepark was supposed to only receive minor changes to the original park. With exposure that was received from the Skatepark Project there was enough funding that was raised to be able to get the park where it is today. As more funding comes in, there has been a decision to expand the current park and add an additional skate bowl.

This new feature is expected to be available to skaters in early spring. Also, with the contributions of donors, the old frames from the original Skate park will be repurposed for the construction of the Simnasho Skatepark. A new concrete pad will be added along with other things. With the addition of another skatepark the community will have two skate parks to enjoy. With hopes of the Simnasho Skatepark to draw attention from visitors. This has all been possible thanks the generous donations from Papalaxamisha, PacificSource, and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.