The Warm Springs Simnasho Traditional Social Powwow

In place of the annual Lincolns Powwow, there was a traditional social powwow. This is due to the committee members mourning the loss of loved ones. Four drums participated in the powwow.

Visitors and locals enjoyed specials that were at the event which included intertribal, owl dancing and more. There was also vendors set up at the scene.

Even though the traditional social powwow was a surprise to community members who were anticipating the annual Lincoln Powwow. There was much to enjoy at this event.