Simnasho Pow Wow

Due to unforeseen events this past year, the Lincoln’s Powwow committee is stepping back from the official 2024 powwow. However, the committee will help with a smaller traditional powwow this year. The Simnasho Traditional Powwow will be held on February 9th and 10th at Simnasho Longhouse. The Friday grand entry will be at 6pm and Saturday at 1:00. There will be an outgoing queen special, which is a women’s 18 and over short fringe. For vendor information, call Sandra Greene 541-325-1839 and all other powwow info email austin.greene@wstribes.org.