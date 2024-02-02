KWSO Calendar for Sat., Feb. 3, 2024

White Buffalo boys wrestling is competing at the Hood River Invite today. Boys basketball teams travel to Gladstone. Girls JV & Varsity basketball teams host Gladstone at 3:30 and 5:00 today. KWSO will have a live broadcast of the varsity game.

The Senior Program taking sign-ups for an Elder Movie Night on Tuesday, February 6th. The Senior Program will start picking up Elders at 2:00 pm. Each individual Elder is responsible to purchase their own $5 ticket into the movie and their own snacks. The Senior Program provides transportation to and from the Movie Night for the Elders. Any elders that are interested in attending the movie night should call 541.553.3313 or to stop by the Senior Program to sign up.

The Museum at Warm Springs is closed for the installation of a new HVAC system. They have extended their closure through Tuesday February 13th. The “30th Annual Warm Springs Tribal Member and Youth Exhibit,” has been extended through March 2nd, so folks can still view the exhibit after the Museum reopens on February 13th.

Warm Springs Recreation is having an office decorating contest for Valentine’s Day. The theme this year is “Show Your NDN Lov’n for Community Activities.” Judging will begin February 12th and trophies awarded on February 14th.

Recreation’s annual Sweetheart Sale is on Friday, February 9th in the Community Center social hall 9am-3pm. The first 22 vendors to sign up will get a table. Sign up by calling 541-553-3243 or stop by the Community Center office.

Warm Springs Nation Little League needs coaches. Anyone interested in volunteering will need to complete forms and training. Learn more by emailing info@wsnll.org or calling 541-325-3859.

A public meeting to discuss the second phase of the Shitike Creek Bridge 16-inch water main project will be held on February 21st 5-7pm at the Agency Longhouse. The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Public Utilities Department will be seeking funding from the USDA. This meeting will provide an update on the progress and future funding.

The OSU Extension 4-H Youth Development Program is looking for Volunteers for 4-H Clubs. Contact Tracy Wilson or Sara Olson with OSU Extension 4-H if you are interested in becoming a leader. You can also volunteer to be one of the guest speakers or help out with one of the other leaders. Your participation and talents can make a big impact.