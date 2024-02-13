Fundraising for Head Start Graduation 2024

The Warm Springs Head Start Program is holding a fundraiser for the 2024 head start graduation. Parents are raising money to cover the cost of the graduation that is set to happen this coming June.

They are currently accepting bottles and cans. ECE staff are asking all donation be pre-bagged and dropped off at the Warm Springs Early Childhood building in the front office. Drop offs can be made Monday through Friday between 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.

ECE staff would also ask for community members to be considerate of staff and their time.