WSCAT Learning Stipend

Looking to get paid for learning? The Warm Spring Community Action Team has announced that they will be giving learning stipends for the completion of their Grow with Google program. By signing up for the Grow with Google training program you’ll be learning at your own pace on different topics to choose from UX design, project management to digital marketing. With completion of the grow with google program, by turning in a copy of your certificate of completion you will have an opportunity to get paid up to $5100. Sign up to learn today by contacting Sara@wscat.org

Requirements:

Be of working age, 14 years and older. Have an accessible email. Have access to the internet, computer/laptop, or smart device for remote learning.

How to get started:

Complete the workforce application. Send an email to sara@wscat.orgfor the link. I will send it directly to you. I will send an email to sign up for Coursera. You will create an account, or if you have a past account, you will link an old Coursera account. Enroll in a professional career certificate program. Choice from UX design, IT Support, Digital Marketing & e-commerce, project management, cyber security, and digital analytics. More information to help you decide at this link: Online Courses with Certificates – Grow with Google Begin learning remotely from home at your own pace. Once you complete your first course. Print your course certificate. Turn into me at the office. We will fill out a W9 form. After I receive the certificate and a copy of a W9, I will create an invoice and turn it in for payment processing. Processing may take a few days – week.

* You can opt for check pick up or for the check to be mailed. The check will be mailed to the address listed on the W9 form.