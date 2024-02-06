KWSO Calendar for Wed., Feb. 7, 2024

Warm Springs K-8 middle school students are doing iReady Testing this week.

There is a senior lunch today at noon at the Senior Center dining area. Baked salmon with brown rice & asparagus is on today’s menu. Senior meals are free for all elders age 60 and older. The cost to join the seniors for lunch is $1 for Youth, $5 for adults or you can assist with clean-up after the meal.

The Community Health Program is having walk-in vaccine clinics today for tribal employees and community members who are not eligible for primary care at I.H.S. or are not members of a federally recognized tribe. It’s from 1-4pm and there will be another next week February 13th from 1-4pm. Flu and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are available. Check in at the Community Health window at the Health and Wellness Center for the vaccine clinic. If these times do not work for you, call 541-553-2352 to schedule a time.

On the Warm Springs K-8 Eagles athletics schedule today – girls basketball teams play at Crook County and wrestlers are at Cascade.

AVID Family University workshops promoting financial literacy and helping families better understand how to pay for college are being offered in February. There will be a workshop at Madras High School this evening from 6-7:30pm and one at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy on February 29th 6-7:30. Find more information and registration on the Jefferson County Family University Facebook Page or call 541-475-0388, extension 2602.

The Central Oregon Area Commission on Transportation will hold public meeting Thursday, February 8th from 3-5pm via Zoom or in-person at Redmond Public Works. Meeting agenda and materials, and Zoom details can be found online at https://www.coic.org/coact/.

Recreation’s annual Sweetheart Sale is on Friday, February 9th in the Community Center social hall 9am-3pm. The first 22 vendors to sign up will get a table. Sign up by calling 541-553-3243 or stop by the Community Center office.

Warm Springs Nation Little League needs coaches. Anyone interested in volunteering will need to complete forms and training. Learn more by emailing info@wsnll.org or calling 541-325-3856.

The Simnasho Traditional Powwow will be held this Friday and Saturday at Simnasho Longhouse. The Friday grand entry will be at 6pm and Saturday at 1:00. For vendor information, call Sandra Greene 541-325-1839 and all other powwow info email austin.greene@wstribes.org.

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy’s February Assembly is on Friday, February 9th. Families are welcome to join in the gym to celebrate students of the month and character trait award winners. 8:15-8:45am will be the 3rd – 5th Grade assembly; 9:00-9:30 will be for Kindergarten – 2nd Grade; and the assembly for 6th – 8th grade is from 10:00-10:30.

Sports Agility Training for youth is every Sunday afternoon, at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym. 5th thru 8th grade youth train from 1-2:30 and High School players from 3-4:30. This is for all skill levels with coach John Charles. The training is free.

Warm Springs Fire Management will have a job fair February 20th & 21st from noon to 3 each day. Anyone interested in learning about and applying for jobs can stop by the Fire Management conference room.