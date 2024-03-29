KWSO Calendar for Sat., Mar. 30, 2024

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Vocational Rehabilitation Program helps Native Americans with disabilities by providing services, support and plans for successful employment. They offer an orientation every Monday at 3pm at their office in the Education Building on the campus. For more information call 541-553-4952.

The “Rejoice with Our Youth Round Dance” is continues this evening at the old elementary school gym at 7pm. All singers and dancers are welcome.

The next Native Aspirations meeting is on Monday, April 1st from noon – 1:30 p.m in the Community Wellness Center Social Hall. Lunch will be provided,

The Warm Springs Community Action Team AARP Tax Aide Site is still taking appointments. Call to set up an appointment 541-553-3148. Tax preparation slots in Warm Springs are available on Tuesdays and Thursdays. If you live in Madras, you can pick up a tax envelope/interview intake packet at the Madras Chamber of Commerce. Call 541-475-2350 if you have questions about that.

Central Oregon Community College will be doing GED class orientations for spring term in Warm Springs at the Culture and Heritage building Tuesday, April 2nd and Wednesday, April 3rd from noon til 3. Spring term GED classes in Warm Springs will be Tuesdays/Wednesdays/Thursdays from 12-3.

PIRS by SriPonya is sponsoring a Screening of “Tipping the Pain Point” Documentary on Thursday, April 18th at the Madras Cinema 5. TIPPING THE PAIN SCALE is an award-winning feature documentary film capturing the hopeful story of six remarkable Americans demonstrating how we can change for good, and begin healing our communities, one person at a time. Doors open at 6pm and the movie starts at 6:30. It’s a free event and will include the movie and a panel after, popcorn and a drink. First Come, First Serve and all are welcome.

The Oregon Perinatal Collaborative is looking to connect with Black, Indigenous, and Pacific Islander mothers and birthing people who have experienced severe hypertension and/or preeclampsia during pregnancy, birth, or postpartum. Wednesday, April 3rd, there is a 2 hour Online Focus Group with 6 to 10 participants. They need Indigenous representation. Participants will receive a $100 visa gift card. You can register ONLINE.

Homeowners living in Warm Springs, who are elders 55 and older or disabled can apply for the construction of a wheelchair ramp at your home at no cost. If you are interested, please call Dorothea Thurby at 541-647-9001 to be signed up or get more information.

The Culture and Heritage Department is seeking interested students to attend two trips: the Native Youth Wellness Warrior Camp June 24-27 in Grande Ronde, for 6th-12th grade students and the National Unity Conference June 29-July 3 in Portland for youth ages 14-24. Contact Adrianna Switzler 541-460-2336 for information.