KWSO Calendar for Sun., Mar. 31, 2024

Sports Agility Training for youth is every Sunday afternoon, at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym. 5th thru 8th grade youth train from 1-2:30 and High School players from 3-4:30. This is for all skill levels with coach John Charles. The training is free.

There is a Native Aspirations meeting tomorrow from noon – 1:30 p.m in the Community Wellness Center Social Hall. Lunch will be provided,

Central Oregon Community College will be doing GED class orientations for spring term in Warm Springs at the Culture and Heritage building on Tuesday and Wednesday this week from noon til 3. Spring term GED classes in Warm Springs will be Tuesdays/Wednesdays/Thursdays from 12-3.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

The Central Oregon Youth Conservation Corp is hiring young people ages 16-18 in Central Oregon for 8 weeks of natural resources conservation work on their first ever Tribal Youth Affinity Crew. The crew will run June 24-August 15 Monday through Thursday. Learn more and apply at https://heartoforegon.org/.

An open house event for Central Oregon Community College’s (COCC) upcoming Madras campus expansion will take place from 4-5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, at the Madras campus.

The Oregon Perinatal Collaborative is looking to connect with Black, Indigenous, and Pacific Islander mothers and birthing people who have experienced severe hypertension and/or preeclampsia during pregnancy, birth, or postpartum. Wednesday, April 3rd, there is a 2 hour Online Focus Group with 6 to 10 participants. They need Indigenous representation. Participants will receive a $100 visa gift card. You can register ONLINE.

Memorials and stone settings will be held on Saturday, April 6th for Crystal Rain Scott and Samuel Louis Scott, also to memorialize Samantha Scott (Gomez). The stone settings are at Red Lake Cemetery at 8am. A memorial giveaway and Indian name ceremony will to follow at the Simnasho Longhouse. A meal will be served. All family and friends are welcome.

Homeowners living in Warm Springs, who are elders 55 and older or disabled can apply for the construction of a wheelchair ramp at your home at no cost. If you are interested, please call Dorothea Thurby at 541-647-9001 to be signed up or get more information.

The Culture and Heritage Department is seeking interested students to attend two trips: the Native Youth Wellness Warrior Camp June 24-27 in Grande Ronde, for 6th-12th grade students and the National Unity Conference June 29-July 3 in Portland for youth ages 14-24. Contact Adrianna.switzler@wstribes.org at 541-460-2336 for information.