KWSO Calendar for Sun., Mar. 3, 2024

Sports Agility Training for youth is every Sunday afternoon, at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym. 5th thru 8th grade youth train from 1-2:30 and High School players from 3-4:30. This is for all skill levels with coach John Charles. The training is free.

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy is celebrating Read Across America week. They are doing Spirit Week dress up days this week. Monday is “How Many Stripes Can You Wear” Day; Tuesday is College & Career Gear Day; Wednesday is Mismatch Day; Thursday is Rock Your Mocs Day; Friday is Pajama & Bring Your Favorite Book to Read Day.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

A Small Business Resource Fair will take place at the Warm Springs Tribal Credit Enterprise building tomorrow from 11am to 6pm. It’s a chance to discuss and assess your business needs to start, scale and grow your small business. Lunch and dinner are being provided. There is time set aside for both community and private business discussion to address your personal business needs.

A JOM Meeting to elect 2 at-large position on the committee will take place tomorrow at 5:30 at the Education Building. Parents/guardians of 509-J and South Wasco County School District students who are enrolled in a federally recognized tribe are eligible to run for election and vote.

Warm Springs Community Action Team will begin a Pathways Home Native Homeownership financial education series of classes on March 20th. The classes are available in person or on Zoom. IDA participants for buying a home are required to complete this course. Call 541-553-3148 to sign up.

There will be a FAFSA Workshop for High School Seniors and Parents and for New and Current College Students Wednesday March 27th at the Education Building. You do need to set up an FSA-ID ahead of time.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team AARP Tax Aide Site is taking appointments. Call to set up an appointment 541-553-3148. Tax preparation slots in Warm Springs are available on Tuesdays and Thursdays. If you live in Madras, you can pick up a tax envelope/interview intake packet at the Madras Chamber of Commerce. Call 541-475-2350 if you have questions about that.

The Central Oregon Youth Conservation Corp is hiring young people ages 16-18 in Central Oregon for 8 weeks of natural resources conservation work on their first ever Tribal Youth Affinity Crew. The crew will run June 24-August 15 Monday through Thursday. Learn more and apply at https://heartoforegon.org/.