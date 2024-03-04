KWSO Calendar for Tue., Mar. 5, 2024

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy is celebrating Read Across America week. They are doing Spirit Week dress up days and today is College & Career Gear Day; Wednesday is Mismatch Day; Thursday is Rock Your Mocs Day; Friday is Pajama & Bring Your Favorite Book to Read Day.

Today for Senior Lunch, they are serving roast beef with baked red potatoes & green beans from noon to 1 at the Senior Building.

Papalaxsimisha Parent Group meets in person and on Zoom. It’s an opportunity to share ideas, challenges, concerns and goals, while working together to find solutions that empower and encourage our youth. Join them today at noon at the Papalaxsimisha office, 1142 Warm Springs St. on Campus or at 5:30pm on Zoom. For the link, contact Rosetta Herkshan, Lorien Scott or the Papalaxsimisha Facebook page.

Warm Springs Recreation will celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday today. The birthday bash will be held from 3-5pm in the social hall with games, food, treats and prizes.

Quilts of Valor is a non-profit organization that presents quality, handmade quilts to a Service Member or Veteran who has been touched by war. You can learn more about how to nominate a veteran you know for a quilt at https://www.qovf.org/. Quilts of Valor plans to be in Warm Springs in June 2024 and they are seeking applications.

The Native American Student Union at Madras High School meets on Wednesdays in Room 6. Tomorrow’s meeting will be held after school. All students are welcome to join for arts & crafts, guest speakers, food, raffles & more.

A FAFSA workshop for families of high school seniors will be held at Madras High School tomorrow from 4-6pm in the Future Center. It is recommended that the student AND at least one parent attend so they can each do their portion of the form. If your senior has not yet completed their FAFSA form for next year, now is the time to make it a priority. Staff from MHS and OSU will be available to assist you with setting up your FSA ID and filling out the 2024/2025 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

A St. Patrick’s Day Celebration will be held at the Community Center Social Hall on Thursday, March 14th from 4-6pm. All are welcome to join Warm Springs Recreation and PIRS by SriPonya for corn beef, cabbage, red potatoes and Irish shortbread cookies plus music, face painting and fun. The best dressed leprechaun wins a prize.

Applications are begin accepted for a Warm Springs Youth Development Coordinator with Lines for Life. Lines for Life is a regional non-profit organization that is dedicated to preventing substance abuse and suicide. This position will help in the supervision of youth peer intervention specialist volunteers. See the job description and apply HERE.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Vocational Rehabilitation Program helps Native Americans with disabilities by providing services, support and plans for successful employment. They offer an orientation every Monday at 3pm at their office in the Education Building on the campus. For more information call 541-553-4952.