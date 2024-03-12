KWSO Calendar for Wed., Mar. 13, 2024

It’s Spirit Week at Warm Springs ECE. Today is Stuffed Animal Day – Bring your favorite stuffed animal to school and participate in our animal parade. Thursday is Exercise Day and Friday is Wear Green Day!

There is a senior lunch today at noon at the Senior Center dining area. Steak with rosemary mashed potatoes is on today’s menu. Senior meals are free for all elders age 60 and older. The cost to join the seniors for lunch is $1 for Youth, $5 for adults or you can assist with clean-up after the meal.

Papalaxsimisha’s Winter Language Series focusing on food, language and community meets tomorrow at the Simnasho Longhouse from 5:30-7:30.

A St. Patrick’s Day Celebration will be held at the Community Center Social Hall tomorrow from 4-6pm. All are welcome to join Warm Springs Recreation and PIRS by SriPonya for corn beef, cabbage, red potatoes and Irish shortbread cookies plus music, face painting and fun. The best dressed leprechaun wins a prize.

Madras High School Theatre presents A Midsummer Night’s Dream March 14-17 at the Madras Performing Arts Center. Performances are at 7pm Thursday, Friday & Saturday and matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 2. Tickets are available online and at the door.

The Spring 2024 Caldera Scholarship is open now. Caldera Youth Program alumni are eligible to apply. Scholarship funds are intended to cover tuition at trade school or college, are based on need and are paid directly to the school or institution. The scholarship is not a competition. Any Caldera Arts Youth Program alumni who apply and meet the application requirements will have their applications evaluated to determine the amount of money they will receive. To be eligible, you must have been involved with Caldera Arts for at least 2 years. Applications are due March 18th. LINK TO APPLY

A women’s crafting circle meets twice a month in Warm Springs. It’s a time to visit and bring your own crafts to work on in the company of other women. The next craft circle meets on Wednesday, March 20th from noon to 1:30 and from 5:30 to 7pm at the Papalaxsimisha office, which is the white building next to the Warm Springs Library.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Council has announced vacancies on the Telco Board of Directors, the Tribal Employment Rights (TERO) Commission and the Education Committee. Interested applicants must apply by Friday, April 5th no later than 5pm. Submit letters of interest & resumes to the office of the Secretary-Treasurer/CEO.

Quilts of Valor is a non-profit organization that presents quality, handmade quilts to a Service Member or Veteran who has been touched by war. You can learn more about how to nominate a veteran you know for a quilt at https://www.qovf.org/. Quilts of Valor plans to be in Warm Springs in June 2024 and they are seeking applications.

Sports Agility Training for youth is every Sunday afternoon, at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym. 5th thru 8th grade youth train from 1-2:30 and High School players from 3-4:30. This is for all skill levels with coach John Charles. The training is free.