KWSO Calendar for Thu., Mar. 14, 2024

It’s Spirit Week at Warm Springs ECE. Today is Exercise Day – Wear clothes for working out and Friday is Wear Green Day – Anything green goes – the more green attire you have, the better!

There is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team AARP Tax Aide Site is taking appointments. Call to set up an appointment 541-553-3148. Tax preparation slots in Warm Springs are available on Tuesdays and Thursdays. If you live in Madras, you can pick up a tax envelope/interview intake packet at the Madras Chamber of Commerce. Call 541-475-2350 if you have questions about that.

You’re invited to join your friends at Wellness of Warm Springs (WOW) today from Noon to 1:00 PM in the Conference Room at the Family Resource Center. This month’s guest speaker is Olivia Davis from OSU Extension in Warm Springs. The topic is Nutrition Education month. Lunch will be served to participants.

A St. Patrick’s Day Celebration will be held at the Community Center Social Hall this afternoon – it’s a collaboration between Warm Springs Recreation and PIRS by SriPonya. They’ll serve corn beef & cabbage with the little people and Irish shortbread cookies. The best dressed leprechaun wins a prize. A scavenger hunt starts at 3:15. Food, music & facepainting start at 4.

Social Dance Class every Thursday 3:30-5pm at the Community Center aerobics room. All ages are welcome. No sign-up is needed, just go to class on Thursday.

Papalaxsimisha’s Winter Language Series focusing on food, language and community meets tonight at the Simnasho Longhouse from 5:30-7:30.

Madras High School Theatre presents A Midsummer Night’s Dream. The first performance is this evening at 7 at the Madras Performing Arts Center. Performances are also at 7pm Friday & Saturday and matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 2. Tickets are available online and at the door.

There’s a Brucellosis (Bangs) Cattle Vaccination Clinic on Tuesday March 26th. They can be done at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds or at the rancher’s home. A USDA vet will be here to administer the vaccine to tribal members’ heifers, 4-12 months old. Brucellosis is an infectious disease that causes abortion of calves. They can also administer a dewormer. Contact Scott Duggan by March 18th to let him know the number of animals you will have, 541-480-3091.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team has a Youth Workforce Development Opportunity for up to 4 youth ages 14-18. The Grow with Google Learning Stipends provide the chance to get paid to learn. The deadline to apply is March 20th. For more information contact sara@wscat.org.

The “Healing our Spirts & Lands” Round Dance is on March 22nd & 23rd at the Warm Springs Community Wellness Center. Round Dance begins at 7:00 both evenings. All singers and dancers are welcome. No outside vendors are allowed. For more information, contact Collin & Ina Chief.

The “Rejoice with Our Youth Round Dance” is coming up March 29-30 at the Warm Springs Tribal Youth Center, beginning at 7 both nights. All singers and dancers are welcome. Interested vendors should call/text 541-410-3293.