KWSO Calendar for Wed., Mar. 27, 2024

The Work Education Development Department (WEDD) is taking applications for 2024 student summer work. To be eligible for their program, students must be between 14-24 years of age, Native American and reside in Jefferson, Wasco, Deschutes or Crook County. Students are also required to attend a pre-employment workshop this week to be eligible. Workshops will be held today and Thursday at 9am at the Education Building, first floor conference room. Each workshop will cover applications, resumes & cover letters and the handbook.

There is a senior lunch today at noon at the Senior Center dining area. Grilled chicken is on today’s menu. Senior meals are free for all elders age 60 and older. The cost to join the seniors for lunch is $1 for Youth, $5 for adults or you can assist with clean-up after the meal.

A traveling photographic exhibit of Oregon women military veterans, created by the Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs is visiting COCC’s Madras Campus this week for free viewing.

The Central Oregon Youth Conservation Corp is hiring young people ages 16-18 in Central Oregon for 8 weeks of natural resources conservation work on their first ever Tribal Youth Affinity Crew. The crew will run June 24-August 15 Monday through Thursday. Learn more and apply at https://heartoforegon.org/.

The Range & Ag Department will host a Horse Castration Clinic. It’s free to Tribal Members and sponsored by Oregon State Veterinary School and Warm Springs Branch of Natural Resources. It’s on Saturday April 6th at the Rodeo Grounds. Help with horse transportation is available and spots are limited. There will also be a Horse Teeth Floating Clinic on May 11th. For information and to reserve a spot for either, call Suzi Miller 541-553-2007.

A women’s crafting circle meets twice a month in Warm Springs. It’s a time to visit and bring your own crafts to work on in the company of other women. The next craft circle meets on Wednesday, April 3rd from noon to 1:30 and from 5:30 to 7pm at the Papalaxsimisha office, which is the white building next to the Warm Springs Library.

Sports Agility Training for youth is every Sunday afternoon, at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym. 5th thru 8th grade youth train from 1-2:30 and High School players from 3-4:30. This is for all skill levels with coach John Charles. The training is free.

An Easter treats family drive-thru event will be held tomorrow in the Warm Springs Community Center parking lot. Parents/guardians can drive-thru and pick up treats for your family Easter celebration from noon until 3 that day. This is an alcohol and drug-free event sponsored by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Branch of Health & Human Services.

Community members are invited to volunteer for the annual deep cleaning of the Agency Longhouse this Thursday and Friday. Cleaning will take place from 9am to 7pm both days. Any and all help is appreciated, donations of cleaning supplies donations are welcome and community service work hours can be signed for.