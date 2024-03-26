KWSO Calendar for Tue., Mar. 26, 2024

Funeral services for Leo Washington, Jr. are today. They will depart from Bel-Air Funeral Home at 8am and go to the Simnasho Longhouse. There will be a short service beginning at 9am and then they will proceed to the Simnasho Cemetery. A meal will follow back at the longhouse.

The Work Education Development Department (WEDD) is taking applications for 2024 student summer work. To be eligible for their program, students must be between 14-24 years of age, Native American and reside in Jefferson, Wasco, Deschutes or Crook County. Students are also required to attend a pre-employment workshop this week. Workshops will be held today, Wednesday and Thursday at 9am at the Education Building, first floor conference room. Each workshop will cover applications, resumes & cover letters and the handbook.

Today for Senior Lunch, they are serving beef stir fry from noon to 1 at the Senior Building.

Papalaxsimisha Parent Group meets in person and on Zoom. It’s an opportunity to share ideas, challenges, concerns and goals, while working together to find solutions that empower and encourage our youth. Join the next group meeting today at noon at the Papalaxsimisha office, 1142 Warm Springs St. on Campus or at 5:30pm on Zoom. For the link, contact Rosetta Herkshan, Lorien Scott or the Papalaxsimisha Facebook page.

Recreation is having a “Color Off” starting today. Prizes include bikes, skateboards and a surprise super prize. Youth can go in and work on a salmon design or work on it on their own time. It needs to be turned by noon on Friday. There’s a barbecue Friday starting at 1:00.

Warm Springs Recreation is taking youth 10 and older on a Snow Shoeing field trip to Timberline Lodge on Wednesday. The bus leaves the community center by 8:30am and will return around 4:30. Registration is free. A waiver needs to be signed in advance at the Rec office.

Tananawit, A Community of Local Artists, would like to invite Warm Springs tribal youth to join in 2 days of creating, learning and fun at its 2nd annual Lil’ Creative Natives Youth Art Fair. Youth will have their choice of each station taught by Warm Springs tribal culture bearers. It’s Wednesday and Thursday from 10-3 both days and open to you age 10 through high school. Space is limited. Sign up by calling Natalie Kirk 541-553-3249.

Warm Springs Fire & Safety is looking for old, unwanted non-running cars for training purposes. Fire & Safety personnel will pick them up and get rid of them after training. They do not need titles, only a signed release form. Contact Warm Springs Fire & Safety if you’re interested.

An Easter treats family drive-thru event will be held on Thursday in the Warm Springs Community Center parking lot. Parents/guardians can drive-thru and pick up treats for your family Easter celebration from noon until 3 that day. This is an alcohol and drug-free event sponsored by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Branch of Health & Human Services.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team AARP Tax Aide Site is taking appointments. Call to set up an appointment 541-553-3148. Tax preparation slots in Warm Springs are available on Tuesdays and Thursdays. If you live in Madras, you can pick up a tax envelope/interview intake packet at the Madras Chamber of Commerce. Call 541-475-2350 if you have questions about that.

The “Rejoice with Our Youth Round Dance” is this Friday and Saturday at the Warm Springs Tribal Youth Center, beginning at 7 both nights. All singers and dancers are welcome. Interested vendors should call/text 541-410-3293.