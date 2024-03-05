KWSO Calendar for Wed., Mar. 6, 2024

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy is celebrating Read Across America week. They are doing Spirit Week dress up days and today is Mismatch Day; Thursday is Rock Your Mocs Day; Friday is Pajama & Bring Your Favorite Book to Read Day.

There is a senior lunch today at noon at the Senior Center dining area. BBQ pork ribs with mashed potatoes, roasted carrots and coleslaw are on today’s menu. Senior meals are free for all elders age 60 and older. The cost to join the seniors for lunch is $1 for Youth, $5 for adults or you can assist with clean-up after the meal.

A women’s crafting circle meets twice a month in Warm Springs. It’s a time to visit and bring your own crafts to work on in the company of other women. The craft circle meets today from noon to 1:30 and from 5:30 to 7pm at the Papalaxsimisha office, which is the white building next to the Warm Springs Library.

A FAFSA workshop for families of high school seniors will be held at Madras High School this afternoon from 4-6pm in the Future Center. It is recommended that the student AND at least one parent attend so they can each do their portion of the form. If your senior has not yet completed their FAFSA form for next year, now is the time to make it a priority. Staff from MHS and OSU will be available to assist you with setting up your FSA ID and filling out the 2024/2025 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

The Warm Springs K8 winter sports banquet celebrating winter sports athletes is tomorrow from 3:15-4:15 in the gym. They’ll have cake and refreshments.

The Art Adventure Gallery will hold an opening reception tomorrow for its “Tananawit: A Community of Artists Exhibit” that will be on display through April. The reception is from 5:30-7pm at the gallery located on 5th Street in Madras.

Warm Springs Prevention and the Senior Program are hosting an Elder’s Sweethearts Dance tomorrow. It will take place from 1-4pm at the Senior Building. All elders in the community are invited to enjoy the semi formal dance, snacks & beverages.

Papalaxsimisha’s Winter Language Series focusing on food, language and community meets tomorrow at the Simnasho Longhouse from 5:30-7:30.

Lil’ Miss Warm Springs starts tomorrow at 5:30pm in the Community Wellness Center social hall. All ages are welcome to participate. Parents need to be present. For more information call 541-553-3243.

The Madras White Buffalo boys’ and girls’ basketball have state playoff games this Thursday at Forest Grove High School. The boys take on Cascade at 1:30 and the girls play Henley at 8:15 Thursday night. Listen to KWSO’s live broadcasts of the games with The Wilman calling play-by-play and Ted Viramonte with color. Go Buffs!

Sports Agility Training for youth is every Sunday afternoon, at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym. 5th thru 8th grade youth train from 1-2:30 and High School players from 3-4:30. This is for all skill levels with coach John Charles. The training is free.

The monthly JCSD 509J School Board Meeting will be held at Warm Springs K8 Academy in the school library on Monday, March 11th. The school board meeting begins at 7 pm.