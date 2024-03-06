Farm to Warm Springs Fundraiser

Around the Bend Farms is hosting a fundraiser event tonight in Bend at Aspen Hall in Shevlin Park. Proceeds will support a Food Security Project to grow more fresh produce for Warm Springs.

Fresh, locally grown produce is distributed in Warm Springs through the Fresh Harvest Kit distribution at KWSO’s Thursday Market in the summer and fall as well as through the VeggieRX program.

Today’s event will have locally made food from small bakeries, farms and kitchens to support Around the Bend Farm’s mission of making fresh food more accessible to all. Attendees will have the chance to bid on locally made goods/services in a silent and live auction. And they will have a marketplace section where folks can sell their food products or other handmade goods.