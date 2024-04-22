First Nations Vet Clinic a Success

Saturday and Sunday, April 20th and 21st, First Nations Vet, Fences for Fido, Warm Springs Fire & Safety and Community Volunteers combined to provide veterinarian services to pet owners in Warm Springs.

In all, 117 animals were spay/neutered, 234 vaccines were distributed, 1,404 doses of flea/meds given to community members to last through the rest of the year plus microchips for any family who requested at First Nations veterinary clinic.

This opportunity is a collaborative effort and this weekend volunteers, who donated their valuable time and expertise, included: Pinky Beymer, Darnell Gorrosquieta and Aurolyn Stwyer.

Another Clinic will be held in June and there are still appointments available. You can register online at http://firstnationsvet.com/warm-springs-nation or call 503-451-0765.