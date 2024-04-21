KWSO Calendar for Mon., Apr. 22, 2024

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

It’s late start Monday for all 509-J schools. Students start 90 minutes later than usual.

Tribal Council will meet this morning. Here are the items on the agenda: LCIS Governor’s Tribal Affairs Director Shana McConville Radford; TERO Update; and Oregon Business Grant Funding Opportunity.

The annual Earth Day Warm Springs community cleanup along Hollywood Blvd. is this morning starting at 9am until 12:30. Meet at the Community Wellness Center parking lot. Supplies and lunch will be provided and there will be a raffle for participants.

There is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

The Helping Hand Food Pantry is now open Mondays from 12:30-4pm at the Warm Springs Presbyterian Church. Everyone is welcome.

The Culture and Heritage Department has open class times to support the teaching of cultural crafts. It is open on Sundays, Mondays and Wednesdays from 1-5pm and from 1-7pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Projects could include wing dresses, ribbon shirts, moccasins, baskets and beadwork. Some materials are provided, and you can bring your own as well.

The Kingdom Council of Warm Springs invites interested people to attend a meeting about “Contagious Disciple Making” tonight from 7-9pm at the Warm Springs Baptist Church. They will hold a workshop presented by One Blood USA at the Baptist Church on Saturday April 27th 10am to 5pm. For information, you can call 225-937-1234.

Papalaxsimisha Parent Group meets in person and on Zoom. It’s an opportunity to share ideas, challenges, concerns and goals, while working together to find solutions that empower and encourage our youth. Join the next group meeting tomorrow at noon at the Papalaxsimisha office, 1142 Warm Springs St. on Campus or at 5:30pm on Zoom. For the link, contact Rosetta Herkshan, Lorien Scott or the Papalaxsimisha Facebook page.

There’s an information meeting for people to learn about and provide input on education grants and plans tomorrow from 4-6pm at the Community Center social hall. They will serve dinner.

The Senior Wellness Program’s next Elders’ Movie Night is tomorrow. They will take seniors to watch the 4:35pm showing of The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare at the Madras Cinema 5. They will start picking up at 3pm. If you would like to attend, call 541-553-3313.

The Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day 2024 parade and ceremony in Warm Springs is on Saturday, April 27th. Parade lineup will begin at 10am and the parade starts at 11. An honors ceremony and lunch will follow. Donations are being accepted. For more information call Susan Guerin at 360-952-2537.

The Central Oregon Fire Prevention Cooperative is having a wildfire preparedness fair. Local fire professionals and partner organizations will have informational tables to discuss the upcoming wildfire season and how you can be ready. Everyone is welcome to stop by on Sunday, April 28th between 1-4pm at Jefferson County Fire & EMS in Madras.