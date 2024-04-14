KWSO Calendar for Mon., Apr. 15, 2024

It’s late start Monday for all 509-J schools. Students start 90 minutes later than usual.

Senior Food Boxes are available for pickup by tribal members at the Warm Springs Senior Wellness Center starting at 8 a.m. If you do not have a ride, call 541-553-3313 and they can deliver to your home.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

Here is what is on the Tribal Council agenda for this morning: Secretary-Treasurer/CEO Update; May Agenda/Travel Delegations/Review Minutes; and Draft Resolutions. In the afternoon: Enrollments; I H S Update; Health & Human Services; and Managed Care Update.

There is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

The Helping Hand Food Pantry is now open Mondays from 12:30-4pm at the Warm Springs Presbyterian Church. Everyone is welcome.

Warm Springs K-8 Soccer teams are hosting Crook County today at 4:00.

Warm Springs K8 Parent Teacher Conferences will be held tomorrow. K8 teachers will be available for drop-in Spring Conferences from 4-6 pm. Teachers from MHS and Bridges High school will also be at the K-8 for their spring conferences during this time as well.

The Oregon State University Extension Service in Warm Springs welcomes the public to a Soils and Soil Health Lunch and Learn tomorrow from noon to 1 in the Education Building Conference Room. It will feature a free lunch and discussion about the basics of soil, soil testing, and soil health. They will discuss practical approaches to improve gardens, landscapes, and farm fields.

Papalaxsimisha Parent Group meets in person and on Zoom. It’s an opportunity to share ideas, challenges, concerns and goals, while working together to find solutions that empower and encourage our youth. Join the next group meeting tomorrow at noon at the Papalaxsimisha office, 1142 Warm Springs St. on Campus or at 5:30pm on Zoom. For the link, contact Rosetta Herkshan, Lorien Scott or the Papalaxsimisha Facebook page.

Warm Springs Children’s Protective Services will host an event in recognition of National Child Abuse & Neglect Prevention Month this Thursday on the lawn area by the Behavioral Health Center from 12-1:30 and feature speakers, a meal and round dance.

Lines For Life and the Northwest Portland Area Indian Health Board are doing Applied Suicide Intervention Skill Training June 6-7. It’s open to anyone 16 and older. Participants learn how to recognize people at risk of suicide and help them stay safe with life-affirming intervention. To sign up, email Rosanna Jackson at rjackson@linesforlife.org.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Vocational Rehabilitation Program helps Native Americans with disabilities by providing services, support and plans for successful employment. They offer an orientation every Monday at 3pm at their office in the Education Building on the campus. For more information call 541-553-4952.

The Central Oregon Youth Conservation Corp is hiring young people ages 16-18 in Central Oregon for 8 weeks of natural resources conservation work on their first ever Tribal Youth Affinity Crew. The crew will run June 24-August 15 Monday through Thursday. Learn more and apply at https://heartoforegon.org/.

The Wasco Chief Election is May 15th. Candidates that will be on the ballot are invited to contact KWSO so we can set up a short interview. We hope to share comments from each candidate so Agency District voters can be better informed for voting. Candidates can call 541-553-1968 or email KWSO@wstribes.org.