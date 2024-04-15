CTWS IRMP Public Comments Being Sought

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs has been developing an update for the Integrated Resource Management Plan (IRMP) and it is now ready for final public comment.

This document was prepared with input from the Tribal public, Tribal Executive Committees, BNR Resource Specialists, members of PIDT and RMIDT. Along the way, Tribal Council has also provided input. It represents not only a practical workbook delineating how we manage our cultural and natural resources, but also serves as a statement for the honored history and importance that our traditional knowledge has for the people of Warm Springs.

RMIDT has approved this IRMP document and it now goes out for a 30-day comment period, where further revisions can be suggested by Tribal members and resource staff. At the end of this period, the comments will be compiled and presented to RMIDT for their consideration. RMIDT will then vote for final approval.

HERE is the flyer about the 30 day comment period.

You can access the document with your Tribal ID and give feedback at THIS LINK

Or read this PDF VERSION of the draft IRMP document.

Hard copies will be made available upon request.