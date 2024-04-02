KWSO Calendar for Wed., Apr. 3, 2024

Central Oregon Community College will be doing GED class orientations for spring term in Warm Springs at the Culture and Heritage building today noon til 3. Spring term GED classes in Warm Springs will be Tuesdays/Wednesdays/Thursdays from 12-3.

A women’s crafting circle meets twice a month in Warm Springs. It’s a time to visit and bring your own crafts to work on in the company of other women. The next craft circle meets today from noon to 1:30 and from 5:30 to 7pm at the Papalaxsimisha office, which is the white building next to the Warm Springs Library.

A Communities for Kids event will be held this afternoon from 4-6pm at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. There will be free eats and gift card raffles.

An open house event for Central Oregon Community College’s (COCC) upcoming Madras campus expansion will take place from 4-5:30 p.m. tomorrow at the Madras campus.

Sports Agility Training for youth is every Sunday afternoon, at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym. 5th thru 8th grade youth train from 1-2:30 and High School players from 3-4:30. This is for all skill levels with coach John Charles. The training is free.

The Oregon State University Extension Service in Warm Springs welcomes the public to a Soils and Soil Health Lunch and Learn on April 16th from noon to 1 in the Education Building Conference Room. It will feature a free lunch and discussion about the basics of soil, soil testing, and soil health. They will discuss practical approaches to improve gardens, landscapes, and farm fields.

Warm Springs Children’s Protective Services will host an event in recognition of National Child Abuse & Neglect Prevention Month. It will take place on Thursday, April 18th on the lawn area by the Behavioral Health Center from 12-1:30 and feature speakers, a meal and round dance.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Council has vacancies on the Telco Board of Directors, the Tribal Employment Rights (TERO) Commission and the Education Committee. Interested applicants must apply by 5pm this Friday. Submit letters of interest & resumes to the office of the Secretary-Treasurer/CEO.

The Central Oregon Youth Conservation Corp is hiring young people ages 16-18 in Central Oregon for 8 weeks of natural resources conservation work on their first ever Tribal Youth Affinity Crew. The crew will run June 24-August 15 Monday through Thursday. Learn more and apply at https://heartoforegon.org/.

Memorials and stone settings will be held on Saturday, April 6th for Crystal Rain Scott and Samuel Louis Scott, also to memorialize Samantha Scott (Gomez). The stone settings are at Red Lake Cemetery at 8am. A memorial giveaway and Indian name ceremony will follow at the Simnasho Longhouse. A meal will be served. All family and friends are welcome.