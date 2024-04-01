KWSO Calendar for Tue., April 2, 2024

Papalaxsimisha Parent Group meets in person and on Zoom. It’s an opportunity to share ideas, challenges, concerns and goals, while working together to find solutions that empower and encourage our youth. Join the next group meeting today at noon at the Papalaxsimisha office, 1142 Warm Springs St. on Campus or at 5:30pm on Zoom. For the link, contact Rosetta Herkshan, Lorien Scott or the Papalaxsimisha Facebook page.

Central Oregon Community College is doing GED class orientations for spring term in Warm Springs at the Culture and Heritage building today and tomorrow from noon til 3. Spring term GED classes in Warm Springs will be Tuesdays/Wednesdays/Thursdays from 12-3.

A Communities for Kids event will be held tomorrow from 4-6pm at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. There will be free eats and gift card raffles.

The Oregon Perinatal Collaborative is looking to connect with Black, Indigenous, and Pacific Islander mothers and birthing people who have experienced severe hypertension and/or preeclampsia during pregnancy, birth, or postpartum. There is a 2-hour Online Focus Group with 6 to 10 participants tomorrow. They need Indigenous representation. Participants will receive a $100 visa gift card. You can register ONLINE.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Council has announced vacancies on the Telco Board of Directors, the Tribal Employment Rights (TERO) Commission and the Education Committee. Interested applicants must apply by this Friday, April 5th no later than 5pm. Submit letters of interest & resumes to the office of the Secretary-Treasurer/CEO.

Homeowners living in Warm Springs, who are elders 55 and older or disabled can apply for the construction of a wheelchair ramp at your home at no cost. If you are interested, please call Dorothea Thurby at 541-647-9001 to be signed up or get more information.

The Culture and Heritage Department is seeking interested students to attend two trips: the Native Youth Wellness Warrior Camp June 24-27 in Grande Ronde, for 6th-12th grade students and the National Unity Conference June 29-July 3 in Portland for youth ages 14-24. Contact Adrianna Switzler at 541-460-2336 for information.

An open house event for Central Oregon Community College’s (COCC) upcoming Madras campus expansion will take place from 4-5:30 p.m. this Thursday, at the Madras campus.

Families are invited to attend the Warm Springs K8’s awards assemblies on Friday, April 5th. They will celebrate students of the month and character trait award winners. The character trait for the month of March was Integrity. The 3rd thru 5th grade assembly is at 8:15am, then the Kinder thru 2nd grade assembly at 9am and 6th thru 8th grade assembly is at 10.

Social Dance Class every Thursday 3:30-5pm at the Community Center aerobics room. All ages are welcome. No sign-up is needed, just go to class on Thursday. If you have any questions, contact Deanie Johnson at the Culture & Heritage Department.