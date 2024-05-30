KWSO Calendar for Fri., May 31, 2024

A Deschutes Basin Water Collaborative meeting will take place this morning from 10:30-12:30 online via Zoom, or in person at the Bend Municipal Court Room inside of the Bend Police Department. The meeting agenda and materials can be downloaded from the COIC website. All Deschutes Basin Water Collaborative meetings are public meetings, and interested persons are encouraged to attend.

For senior lunch today, slow roasted beef is on the menu. Senior meals are from noon to 1 every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Senior Wellness Center dining room.

Papalaxsimisha’s 2nd annual Native American Student Union powwow is today in the Madras High School gym. Grand Entry is at 4:30.

Today is the deadline for youth to apply for Salmon Camp 2024. It’s for students who will be 6th & 7th graders next school year. Apply on the Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission website.

Tribal Member tickets for tomorrow’s Hunter Noack: In A Landscape concert in Warm Springs are available through the Community Action Team. Call them to put your name on the list.

Festival of the Land at the Cove Palisades State Park/Crooked River Day Use area is happening tomorrow from 10-3. Admission and parking are free. There will be displays, cooking demonstrations, archaeology hikes, kids’ games, petting zoo, a mini farmers market, pollinator and fish displays, food vendors and more.

Madras Airport Day, a free community event, is tomorrow from 8am to 1pm at the Madras Municipal Airport. It’s a chance to meet aviation experts, discover education and careers, and enjoy crafts and displays.

The 4th Annual Warm Springs Reservation Horse Sale is this Sunday at 11am at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds. It’s open to the public, and all are welcome. For details, visit the “Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Reservation Horses” Facebook page.

Join OHSU doctors Claymore Kills First and Jonathan Brody for a conversation about Pancreatic Cancer in Indigenous Populations on Monday, June 3rd, 5-7pm at the Community Center. Learn about healthy behaviors that help the pancreas and connect with Warm Springs Tribal and I H S programs that support your health. This is a free, family-friendly event. Dinner, a door prize raffle and participation prizes will be offered.

The Culture and Heritage Department has open class times to support the teaching of cultural crafts for community members. It is open Tuesdays from 1-7pm, Wednesdays 1-5:00, Thursdays 1-7 and Sundays by request. Projects could include such as wing dresses, ribbon shirts, moccasins, baskets and beadwork. Some materials are provided, and you can bring your own as well. For more information call 541-553-3290 or 541-460 0582.

Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days is coming up June 28-30 in Warm Springs. Vendors, queen candidates and families sponsoring specials are asked to contact Sharon Katchia at 541-295-6046. For parade information contact Ramona Baez 541-460-0077.

The Culture & Heritage Department is looking for youth ages 13 to 18 who are interested in attending the Youth Canoe Journey 2024 hosted by the Puyallup Tribe July 31st thru August 5th. They will NOT be participating in the Power Paddle to Puyallup but will attend the landing ceremony and participate in the various activities during the event. The Culture & Heritage Department will provide transportation, meals and tents. It is a chaperoned event for the participants. Those interested should contact Adrianna Switzler to complete paperwork and secure a spot 541-460-2336.