End of the school year activities for Warm Springs Head Start.

Kindergarten Visits for Head Start 4 year olds who will transition to the Warm Springs k-8 Academy in the fall…

Gearing up for Summer Programming for all Daycare, Preschool Care & School Age Care Programs

and recruiting for the coming year for all programs.

Check out the June Newsletter from Warm Springs Early Childhood Education.

ECE June 2024 Newsletter