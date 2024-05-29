KWSO Calendar for Thu., May 30, 2024

There is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

Social Dance Class every Thursday 3:30-5pm at the Community Center aerobics room. All ages are welcome. No sign-up is needed, just go to class on Thursday.

Papalaxsimisha’s 2nd annual Native American Student Union powwow is tomorrow afternoon in the Madras High School gym. Grand Entry is at 4:30.

There will be a meeting of the Deschutes Basin Water Collaborative this Friday from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM online via Zoom or in person at the Bend Municipal Court Room inside of the Bend Police Department. The meeting agenda and materials can be downloaded from the COIC website. All Deschutes Basin Water Collaborative meetings are public meetings, and interested persons are encouraged to attend.

Tomorrow is the deadline to register for Salmon Camp 2024. It’s open for students who will be 6th & 7th graders for the 2024-2025 school year. Preference is given to tribal members and descendants of the Umatilla, Nez Perce, Warm Springs, and Yakama tribes. Salmon Camp provides tribal middle school students with culturally relevant Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) experiences to foster an interest in natural resources careers. An electronic application form is available on the CRITFIC website.

Tribal Member tickets for this Saturday’s Hunter Noack: In A Landscape concert in Warm Springs are available through the Community Action Team. Call them to put your name on the list.

The OSU Extension Service in Warm Springs welcomes the public to a Weed ID and Control Lunch and Learn on Tuesday, June 4th from noon to 1 p.m. in the Education Building Conference Room. There will be a free lunch and discussion about the methods to identify weeds or other plants, the impact of doing nothing, and practical methods to control unwanted plants in your garden, yard, or pasture.

The Bustin’ Buffalo Basketball Camp, hosted by the MHS Basketball Programs, is coming up June 17-19. Camp for 1st thru 4th grades will be from 9-11am. Grades 5-9 are going to be from 11:30am to 1:30pm. The cost is $40 if you register by June 10th. It will be $50 after that day. For more information, contact Nick Brown or Heath Alexander at MHS.

Warm Springs Fire Management’s Camp Crew Training will take place on Thursday, June 13th 9am-3pm in their training room. Anyone interested in being on a camp crew should attend. Get more information and register by calling 541-553-1146 and ask for dispatch.

Warm Springs Early Childhood Education’s Head Start graduation is on June 14th at 10am in the Community Center gym.

Warm Springs Fire & Safety is looking for old, unwanted non-running cars for training purposes. Fire & Safety personnel will pick them up and get rid of them after training. They do not need titles, only a signed release form. Contact Warm Springs Fire & Safety if you’re interested.

Boarding School Orientation will be held on Friday, June 28th at noon and Saturday, June 29th at 9am at the Education Building, first floor conference room. Students and families can meet representatives from Riverside Indian School in Oklahoma and Chemawa Indian School in Salem. 2024-25 boarding school applications are available now at the Higher Education office and the deadline to apply is July 31st. For more information call 541-553-3311.

The Pi-ume-sha Men’s & Women’s Softball Slam is June 28-30 at Juniper Hills Park in Madras. For more info, contact Jayleen Main 541-777-7172.