KWSO Calendar for Wed., May 29, 2024

Warm Springs K8 3rd Graders have their Fishing Pond Field Trip today.

There is a senior lunch today at noon at the Senior Center dining area. Baked salmon is on today’s menu. Senior meals are free for all elders aged 60 and older. The cost to join the seniors for lunch is $1 for Youth, $5 for adults or you can assist with clean-up after the meal.

Festival of the Land at the Cove Palisades State Park/Crooked River Day Use area is this Saturday from 10-3. Admission and parking are free. There will be displays, cooking demonstrations, archaeology hikes, kids’ games, petting zoo, a mini farmers market, pollinator and fish displays, food vendors and more.

Tribal Member tickets for the June 1st Hunter Noack: In A Landscape concert in Warm Springs are available through the Community Action Team. Call them to put your name on the list.

Madras Airport Day, a free community event, is this Saturday from 8am to 1pm at the Madras Municipal Airport. It’s a chance to meet aviation experts, discover education and careers, and enjoy crafts and displays.

Sports Agility Training for youth is this Sunday afternoon, at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym. This will be the last camp. 5th thru 8th grade youth train from 1-2:30 and High School players from 3-4:30. This is for all skill levels with coach John Charles. The training is free.

The Northwest Portland Area Indian Health Board and Lines for Life are sponsoring a free 2-day Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST) June 5-6 in Warm Springs. The training will be from 8-4:30 both days at the Behavioral Health Center. For more information or to sign up, email rosannaj@linesforlife.org.

Warm Springs Head Start is recruiting for next school year for children who will be 3 or 4 years old on September 1st. If you have a child that age – please call ECE at 541-553-3241 and let them know you want to get on the Head Start List.

Papalaxsimisha is inviting elders and community members to its Soups & Stories series, starting on June 10th. This month, they would like to hear stories and histories on the Simnasho Church. Dinner will be at 6pm, and story time at 6:30 at the Simnasho Longhouse.

The 2024 Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Endurance Horse Race will be held in memory of Johnnie LeClaire. It’s on Saturday, June 29th. The senior race starts at 8am and junior races at 8:20 at Warm Springs Shaker Church. FMI: email hisatakeranch@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page.

The Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center has scheduled Head Start Physical Round-up dates for 3- and 4-year-olds and School Sports Physical clinics this summer. Head Start Round-ups will be held July 18th and August 22nd. Sports physical clinics are set for July 25th and August 15th. Call the clinic to schedule.