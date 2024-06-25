CTWS HOLIDAY

Today is a Tribal Holiday for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs commemorating the signing of the Treaty of 1855 between the Tribes of Middle Oregon and the United States Government. This Treaty created the Warm Springs Reservation – and prompted the relocation of the Wasco and Warm Springs People from the Columbia River and its Tributaries. All Tribal offices are closed.

Despite the Tribal Holiday – the Indian Health Services Clinic will be open their usual hours today.

There is a parade today at 10am today, being organized by the Warm Springs Youth Council. A BBQ will be hosted at 11:30am behind the Community Center.

Warm Springs Sanitation has the day off and reminds everyone that Tuesday trash pick up will be added to the Wednesday routes tomorrow.