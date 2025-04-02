April 2025 News from ECE & WSK8

It’s April and kids are getting into the swing of spring and spending a little more time outdoors.

At the Warm Springs K-8 Academy Spring Sports are underway.

You can find out more about K8 happenings in their Eagle Nest Newsletter at https://secure.smore.com/n/jb1a5

We also have the student report audio here:

At Warm Springs ECE – April means Week of the Young Child which means a spirit week!

The Week of the Young Child celebrates educating young children and creating a safe and positive learning environment. Families and childcare providers celebrate this special week to raise awareness for the importance of early childhood education.

For Warm Springs Head Start and Day Care Families – please thank your child’s teacher for the work they do, every day!

Families can also let Tribal Leadership know the importance of reliable, quality early childhood programming and advocate that programs continue to be provided and supported.

Here’s this month’s Warm Springs ECE Newsletter