Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort Update

Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort is moving closer to re-opening and yesterday (Mon, Jun 24, 2024) the Highway 26 sign was getting worked on.

In a post to the Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort Facebook Page last week, it was reported that they finished applying PebbleTec® as the pool finish and the pools were filled with water.

The focus of the resort is the natural hot springs soaking pools with temperatures ranging from 92 to 104 degrees.

Mid-July remains the tentative time frame for the grand opening date.

Learn more at

https://kahneeta.com/