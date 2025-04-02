KWSO News for Wed., Apr. 2, 2025

Ways and Means Committee coming to Warm Springs Friday

Oregon Senate Bill 771 would fund physical improvements to rodeo arenas and other facilities in smaller Oregon Communities via a grant program. If the legislation is approved, the Warm Springs Ranch Rodeo Association would benefit from the funding. Greg Leo is an advocate for the bill:

The Oregon State Legislature Joint Ways and Means Committee is in Warm Springs this Friday (4/4) to hear public testimony in support of funding for specific bills. Those attending this community hearing in person will be given preference to present public comment by pre-registering to testify.

Written comment may be submitted online up to 48 hours after the meeting start time.

FBI sending extra agents to 10 states to work unsolved violent crimes in Native American communities

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The FBI is sending extra agents, analysts and other personnel to field offices in 10 states over the next six months to help investigate unsolved violent crimes in Indian Country. The U.S. Justice Department says the temporary duty assignments began Tuesday and will rotate every 90 days in field offices that include Albuquerque, Phoenix, Denver, Detroit, Minneapolis, Oklahoma City, Portland, Seattle, Salt Lake City and Jackson, Mississippi.

The FBI will be working with federal prosecutors in each of the states, the Bureau of Indian Affairs and tribal law enforcement agencies. The work will include addressing the high rate of killings and disappearances among Native Americans. Advocates say it’s an essential investment that should be made permanent. Work to bring more attention to the crisis has spanned decades.

President Donald Trump was the first president to formally recognize the issue when he signed an executive order during his first term establishing a task force to tackle the high rate of killings and disappearances among Native Americans and Alaska Natives. President Joe Biden issued his own executive order on public safety in 2021, and then-Interior Secretary Deb Haaland launched efforts to implement the Not Invisible Act and the federal commission. Public meetings were held around the country as part of the effort, survivors and family members told heartbreaking stories and recommendations were crafted in 2023.

According to federal authorities, the FBI’s Indian Country program had 4,300 open investigations at the beginning of the fiscal year. That included more than 900 death investigations, 1,000 child abuse investigations, and more than 500 domestic violence and adult sexual abuse cases. The operation in the past two years has supported more than 500 investigations, leading to the recovery of 10 children who were victims and the arrests of more than 50 suspects.

White Buffalo sports today

Girls JV Golf will compete in Redmond today at 2:00 PM.

Yesterday’s boys’ tennis meet was rescheduled for today at 4:00 PM at Ridgeview High School.