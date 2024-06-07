Congrats Graduates!

At the Warm Springs K-8 Academy yesterday afternoon, June 6, 2024 – graduating high school students joined with incoming kindergarten students, moving up from Head Start, to walk the halls in celebration of completing an educational milestone.

K8 students lined the hallways for cheers and high fives as those in graduation caps and gowns marched through the school.

Bridges High School Graduation is this evening at the Madras Performing Arts Center starting at 5:30.

Madras High School graduation is tomorrow at 10am at White Buffalo stadium.

Warm Springs Head Start Graduation is next Friday June 14th at 10am at the Warm Springs Community Center.

The last day of school is next Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

KWSO has some photos and a video posted from the K8 “walk the halls” event on our Facebook Page. https://www.facebook.com/100063653196480/videos/pcb.990392683092496/1531330504472391