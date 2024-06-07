KWSO Calendar for Sat., Jun. 8, 2024

All are invited to a Celebration of Life for Former Museum at Warm Springs Executive Director Carol Leone today at 6pm at the Museum at Warm Springs.

The 3rd Annual Honoring All Head Start to College Graduates Warm Springs Community Parade is tomorrow. The parade route is from the Old Elementary to the Community Center. Line-up beings at 8:30am and the parade starts at 11. All graduates are welcome to participate. The community is encouraged to line the parade route and cheer them on.

The Warm Springs K8’s End of the School Year Powwow is on Tuesday, June 11th from 1-2:30 on the K8 football field.

The Warm Springs Timber Committee is hosting a tour of the Pine Creek Conservation Area and Robinson Creek Watershed on Wednesday, June 12th. Transportation is available if needed, and lunch will be provided. They will leave from the Tribal Admin Building at 9:30am and return by 3:00. For more information call Yvette Picard at 541-460-3669.

The Loren Ray Suppah Memorial Pride Run & Relay is on June 15th in Simnasho. Categories are: a 2-mile fun walk & run, 5k walk & run, and 15 mile walk OR run. Registration Links: 5K & 2-MILE REGISTRATION / RELAY REGISTRATION

A Wasco Appreciation Dinner will be held on Wednesday, June 26th at 5:30 at the Agency Longhouse. There will be a dinner, war bonnet ceremony and giveaway. Everyone is welcome.

Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days is coming up June 28-30 in Warm Springs. Vendors, queen candidates and families sponsoring specials are asked to contact Sharon Katchia at 541-295-6046. For parade information contact Ramona Baez 541-460-0077.

The Pi-ume-sha Men’s & Women’s Softball Slam is June 28-30 at Juniper Hills Park in Madras. For more info, contact Jayleen Main 541-777-7172.

Simnasho’s 21st Annual Hot Summer Nights Powwow & Encampment is coming up July 8-10 at the Simnasho Powwow Arbor.

The Culture and Heritage Department has open class times to support the teaching of cultural crafts for community members. It is open Tuesdays from 1-7pm, Wednesdays 1-5:00, Thursdays 1-7 and Sundays by request. Projects could include such as wing dresses, ribbon shirts, moccasins, baskets and beadwork. Some materials are provided, and you can bring your own as well. For more information call 541-553-3290 or 541-460 0582.

Summer Acceleration is being offered in Jefferson County 509J schools from July 29th thru August 16th. Students can be signed up at your school office. This is from kindergarten students 9:30-1:30 daily and 1st thru 8th grade will attend 9am – 3pm. The 21st Century Community Learning Center was created with the purpose of “helping children succeed academically through the application of evidence-based practices when school is not in session.”