CTWS Cannabis Election Not Valid

On June 5, 2024 Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Member Voters were asked to cast their ballot in a Tribal Referendum.
The referendum asked eligible voters to decide to approve or not approve the following:
Shall the Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs Reservation (“Tribe”) authorize the Tribal Council to:
Allow, license, regulate and operate a Tribally-owned retail sales facility to be located on-reservation and/or on-trust land for sales of marijuana and related products for the legal possession and use of small quantities of marijuana by adults 21 years of age or older on-reservation.
There are 3,673 total eligible voters, and 1/3rd or 1,225 voters needed to vote for it to be a valid referendum.
The uncertified results of the election, according to CTWS Secretary-Treasurer/CEO Robert Brunoe are that there was a total of:
- 866 votes cast
- 663 in-person votes
- 192 absentee ballots
- 11 hand counted ballots
There were more yes than no votes for the referendum question however the 866 votes fell short of the required 1/3 or 1,225 voters needed for a valid election.
Once Tribal Council certifies the results of the election, that count will be made public. That is expected to occur on Monday, June 10, 2024.