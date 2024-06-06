KWSO Calendar for Fri., Jun. 7, 2024

It’s “Just for Fun” Parade Day at ECE with classrooms doing themes or dress-up for a walk down Kot-Num Road. Families and friends are invited to come out and cheer on the littles! The ECE Parade is at 10am.

Today at the Warm Springs K8:

It’s the last day of Spirit Week and it’s Hawaiian Day

4th graders have their Seeds of Discovery Field Trip

The 8 th grade promotion awards assembly is from 1:30-2:30 in the school gym. Families are invited to celebrate 8 th Grade student achievements. A small reception will follow in the cafeteria.

grade promotion awards assembly is from 1:30-2:30 in the school gym. Families are invited to celebrate 8 Grade student achievements. A small reception will follow in the cafeteria. And, the end of the year dance and yearbook social for 6th, 7th & 8th graders is after school from 3-4:30. Students will be able to get their yearbooks early at the dance. Students who are not able to attend the dance will be able to get their yearbook on Monday.

All are invited to a Celebration of Life for Former Museum at Warm Springs Executive Director Carol Leone, who passed away on May 14th. It will be held this Saturday at 6pm at the Museum at Warm Springs.

The 3rd Annual Honoring All Head Start to College Graduates Warm Springs Community Parade is this Sunday. The parade route is from the Old Elementary to the Community Center. Line-up beings at 8:30am and the parade starts at 11. Decorating materials will be available. All graduates are welcome to participate. The community is encouraged to line the parade route and cheer them on.

Warm Springs Prevention & JCP are having a Family Movie Night on Monday, June 10th on the lawn outside the Behavioral Health Center at 9pm. They are showing Kung Fu Panda 4.

Papalaxsimisha is inviting elders and community members to its Soups & Stories series, starting on Monday. This month, they would like to hear stories and histories on the Simnasho Church. Dinner will be at 6pm, and story time at 6:30 at the Simnasho Longhouse.

The Bustin’ Buffalo Basketball Camp, hosted by the MHS Basketball Programs, is coming up June 17-19. Camp for 1st thru 4th grades will be from 9-11am. Grades 5-9 are going to be from 11:30am to 1:30pm. The cost is $40 if you register by June 10th. It will be $50 after that day. For more information, contact Nick Brown or Heath Alexander at MHS.

The Branch of Natural Resources’- Wildlife, Range, and Ag department would like to invite public participation in a meeting to discuss wild horse population concerns and potential solutions. The meeting will take place in the Community Center’s Social Hall on June 11th from 5:30- 8 pm. All guests are welcome and dinner will be provided.

Warm Springs Fire Management’s Camp Crew Training will take place on Thursday, June 13th 9am-3pm in their training room. Anyone interested in being on a camp crew should attend. Get more information and register by calling 541-553-1146 and ask for dispatch.

Canyon Ranch Kids Camp, a privately owned Christian Camp, is open to boys and girls ages 8 to 13. The boys camp will be June 22-24, and girls camp June 25-27. Permission slips are available at the Warm Springs K8 office, Warm Springs Market and from Gladys Grant.

Boarding School Orientation will be held on Friday, June 28th at noon and Saturday, June 29th at 9am at the Education Building, first floor conference room. Students and families can meet representatives from Riverside Indian School in Oklahoma and Chemawa Indian School in Salem. 2024-25 boarding school applications are available now at the Higher Education office and the deadline to apply is July 31st. For more information call 541-553-3311.

Warm Springs ECE Daycare is now seeking families with children under 3 years of age interested in Child Care. This will help them project child care needs as the program increases capacity to provide service. You can complete an intake form at the ECE front desk or download the form and return to ECE or email to r.trimble@wstribes.org.

The Jefferson Co Library summer reading program is June 1-August 31. Learn more and sign up at www.jcld.org.