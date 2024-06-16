KWSO Calendar for Mon., Jun. 17, 2024

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

The Warm Springs Boys and Girls Club Summer Program begins today. Hours are 8am to 5pm. The Summer Meals Program doesn’t begin until July so kids need to bring breakfast and lunch. Membership applications are available at the Club. The Summer Program is fee is $25 and its open to youth ages 5 and up. They should plan to bring a backpack, water bottle, and a change of clothes for water play days.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Vocational Rehabilitation Program helps Native Americans with disabilities by providing services, support and plans for successful employment. They offer an orientation every Monday at 3pm at their office in the Education Building on the campus. For more information call 541-553-4952.

Today is the first day of the 3-day Bustin’ Buffalo Basketball Camp, hosted by the MHS Basketball Programs. Camp for 1st thru 4th grades will be from 9-11am. Grades 5-9 are going to be from 11:30am to 1:30pm. The cost is $50 and youth can register today at the first camp.

Mondays at the Behavioral Health Center there is a Women’s Talking Circle from 11am to 12:30pm. Adolescent A&D Education class is every Monday from 4-5pm.

Costco is doing a promotion today from 11am – 2pm in the Tribal Administration Building Lobby. Everyone is welcome to come check it out.

The Helping Hand Food Pantry is open Mondays from 12:30-4pm at the Warm Springs Presbyterian Church. Everyone is welcome.

The Recreation Program is having a summer smores and more sign-up event tomorrow from 11:30-1:30 in the Community Center front courtyard. Kids bring your parents!

Canyon Ranch Kids Camp, a privately owned Christian Camp, is open to boys and girls ages 8 to 13. The boys camp will be June 22-24, and girls camp June 25-27. Permission slips are available at the Warm Springs K8 office, Warm Springs Market and from Gladys Grant.

A Wasco Appreciation Dinner will be held on Wednesday, June 26th at 5:30 at the Agency Longhouse. There will be a dinner, war bonnet ceremony and giveaway. Everyone is welcome.

The Pi-ume-sha Men’s & Women’s Softball Slam is June 28-30 at Juniper Hills Park in Madras. For more info, contact Jayleen Main 541-777-7172.

Warm Springs Ranch Rodeo Association is hosting an open Pi-ume-sha Treaty Days Rodeo Saturday, June 29th. On Sunday, June 30th the association will host a “Kids Day Rodeo.” Admission is $10 per vehicle. For more information, please call 541.460.8687.

Warm Springs Culture & Heritage Department is taking registration for the Sharing Cultures Youth Camp to be held July 15-19 at the HeHe Longhouse. It’s open to a limited number of youth ages 10-16 who will attend with youth from the Yavapai Apache Nation in Arizona to share and learn with. Register at the Culture and Heritage office.