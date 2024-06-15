KWSO Calendar for Sun., Jun. 16, 2024

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

Tomorrow is the first day of the 3-day Bustin’ Buffalo Basketball Camp, hosted by the MHS Basketball Programs. Camp for 1st thru 4th grades will be from 9-11am. Grades 5-9 are going to be from 11:30am to 1:30pm. The cost is $50.

The Warm Springs Boys and Girls Club Summer Program will begin tomorrow. Hours will be 8am to 5pm. The Summer Meals Program doesn’t begin until July so kids need to bring breakfast and lunch. Membership applications are available now. The Summer Program fee is $25 and its open to youth ages 5 and up. They should plan to bring a backpack, water bottle, and a change of clothes for water play days.

Costco is doing a promotion on Monday (6/17) from 11am – 2pm in the Tribal Administration Building Lobby. Everyone is welcome to come check it out.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs annual Employee Appreciation Day luncheon will be held from noon to 3 on Friday, June 21st at the Tribal Administration Building.

Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days is coming up June 28-30 in Warm Springs. Vendors, queen candidates and families sponsoring specials are asked to contact Sharon Katchia at 541-295-6046. For parade information contact Ramona Baez 541-460-0077.

Warm Springs Head Start is recruiting for next school year for children who will be 3 or 4 years old on September 1st. If you have a child that age – please call ECE at 541-553-3241 and let them know you want to get on the Head Start List.

The Culture and Heritage Department has open class times to support the teaching of cultural crafts for community members. It is open Tuesdays from 1-7pm, Wednesdays 1-5:00, Thursdays 1-7 and Sundays by request. Projects could include such as wing dresses, ribbon shirts, moccasins, baskets and beadwork. Some materials are provided, and you can bring your own as well. For more information call 541-553-3290 or 541-460 0582.

The Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center has scheduled Head Start Physical Round-up dates for 3- and 4-year-olds and School Sports Physical clinics this summer. Head Start Round-ups will be held July 18th and August 22nd. Sports physical clinics are set for July 25th and August 15th. Call the clinic to schedule.

The Jefferson Co Library summer reading program is happening now through August 31. Learn more and sign up at www.jcld.org.

Warm Springs Extension Service is inviting people to join them on the Summer Fruit Loop Tour, Tuesday July 23rd. They will be visiting several orchards along the Hood River Fruit Loop. You will need to bring a lunch, snacks, water and money for purchasing produce. Transportation is available for those who want to ride. Let them know if you will be riding or driving your own vehicle. Contact Sara Olson 541-553-3238.