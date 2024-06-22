KWSO Calendar for Sun., Jun. 23, 2024

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

Boarding School Orientation will be held on Friday, June 28th at noon and Saturday, June 29th at 9am at the Education Building, first floor conference room. Students and families can meet representatives from Riverside Indian School in Oklahoma and Chemawa Indian School in Salem. 2024-25 boarding school applications are available now at the Higher Education office and the deadline to apply is July 31st. For more information call 541-553-3311.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Health Fair is on Wednesday, June 26th 9am to 1pm on the front lawn of the Community Center. Health Fair t-shirts will be given to everyone who turns in a completed passport! Be sure to check in and get your card before you visit the booths.

Warm Springs Ranch Rodeo Association is hosting an open Pi-ume-sha Treaty Days Rodeo Saturday, June 29th. On Sunday, June 30th the association will host a “Kids Day Rodeo.” Admission is $10 per vehicle. For more information, please call 541.460.8687.

Alcohol & Drug Education classes at the Senior Center will be held every Wednesday through the summer at 3pm. Seniors are welcome and can bring others interested in learning.

The Summer Recreation Program at the Community Center is open to youth ages 6 to 17 through August 9th. Parents/guardians can sign kids up at the Recreation office.

Warm Springs Recreation and Madras High School are partnering for a series of sports camps in July. July 10th is softball camp, July 17th there’s a golf camp, a baseball camp will be held July 22nd and cheer camp July 31st. Camps are free and open to the first 25 youth to sign up.

The Jefferson County School District’s Free Summer Meals for Kids Program will run July 8th through August 16th at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Breakfast is served from 8:30-9am and lunch 11:30 until noon. Meals are open to all kids 18 and younger. No enrollment is required. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

2024 Warm Springs Thursday Market will be Thursdays 10:30am to 2pm under the Campus Pavilion, starting June 27th. Vendors are welcome to set up. Contact KWSO for more information KWSO@wstribes.org or 541-553-1968.

The 28th annual Todd Beamer Memorial Run is the 4th of July at Sahalee Park in Madras. You can register for the 10K run, 5K run or walk or the 2-mile run ONLINE at Madras Runners dot com until July 2nd. Race day registration will be open on site from 6:30-7:30.

Central Oregon Septic Assistance Program’s second round of funding is now open for applicants from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. The financial aid is for needed repair or replacement of septic systems. Applications are available at the Public Utilities office in Warm Springs or contact Sandra Greene or Vanessa Stwyer at the Utilities office for more information.