KWSO Calendar for Sat., Jun. 22, 2024

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Vocational Rehabilitation Program helps Native Americans with disabilities by providing services, support and plans for successful employment. They offer an orientation every Monday at 3pm at their office in the Education Building on the campus. For more information call 541-553-4952.

Warm Springs Head Start is recruiting for next school year for children who will be 3 or 4 years old on September 1st. If you have a child that age – please call ECE at 541-553-3241 and let them know you want to get on the Head Start List.

The 2024 Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Endurance Horse Race will be held in memory of Johnnie LeClaire. It’s on Saturday, June 29th. The senior race starts at 8am and junior races at 8:20 at Warm Springs Shaker Church. FMI: email hisatakeranch@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page.

The Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center has scheduled Head Start Physical Round-up dates for 3- and 4-year-olds and School Sports Physical clinics this summer. Head Start Round-ups will be held July 18th and August 22nd. Sports physical clinics are set for July 25th and August 15th. Call the clinic to schedule.

Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days is coming up June 28-30 in Warm Springs. Vendors, queen candidates and families sponsoring specials are asked to contact Sharon Katchia at 541-295-6046. For parade information contact Ramona Baez 541-460-0077.

A Wasco Appreciation Dinner will be held on Wednesday, June 26th at 5:30 at the Agency Longhouse. There will be a dinner, war bonnet ceremony and giveaway. Everyone is welcome.

The Jefferson County School District’s Free Summer Meals for Kids Program will run July 8th through August 16th at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Breakfast is served from 8:30-9am and lunch 11:30 until noon. Meals are open to all kids 18 and younger. No enrollment is required. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

2024 Warm Springs Thursday Market will be Thursdays 10:30am to 2pm under the Campus Pavilion, starting June 27th. Vendors are welcome to set up. Contact KWSO for more information KWSO@wstribes.org or 541-553-1968.

The 28th annual Todd Beamer Memorial Run is the 4th of July at Sahalee Park in Madras. You can register for the 10K run, 5K run or walk or the 2-mile run ONLINE until July 2nd. Race day registration will be open on site from 6:30-7:30.

Central Oregon Septic Assistance Program’s second round of funding is now open for applicants from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. The financial aid is for needed repair or replacement of septic systems. Applications are available at the Public Utilities office in Warm Springs or contact Sandra Greene or Vanessa Stwyer at the Utilities office for more information.