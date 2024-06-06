KWSO Calendar for Thu., Jun. 6, 2024

Today’s Spirit Week theme at the Early Childhood Education Center is Wear Pajamas Day – just because it’s excellent to be comfy all day. Tomorrow is Parade Day – an ECE for-fun parade with classrooms doing themes or dress-up for a walk down Kot-Num Road.

Today at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy:

It’s Pajama Day for Spirit Week. Tomorrow is Hawaiian Day

It’s K-5 Egg Drop Day – 8:15 for 1 st grade, 8:45 for 2 nd grade, 3 rd grade egg drop is at 9:45, 4 th grade at 10:15, 11:15 is kindergarten and 5 th grade egg drop is at 12:30

And, just a reminder that families who have not yet registered your child for kindergarten can do so by stopping by the WSK8 Office. Kids who are 5 on or before September 1, 2024 are eligible to attend kindergarten this fall.

Social Dance Class every Thursday 3:30-5pm at the Community Center aerobics room. All ages are welcome. No sign-up is needed, just go to class on Thursday.

Funeral arrangements for Nicholas Worley – the dressing is on Friday (6/7) at 2:30pm at the Agency Longhouse. Overnight services will be held and all denominations are welcome. Burial will be at sunrise on Saturday (6/8) at the Mouth of the River Cemetery.

The Warm Springs K8 Academy’s 8th grade promotion awards assembly is tomorrow from 1:30-2:30 in the school gym. Families are invited to celebrate 8th Grade student achievements. A small reception will follow in the cafeteria. The end of the year dance and yearbook social for 6th, 7th & 8th graders will be after school tomorrow from 3-4:30. Students will be able to get their yearbooks early at the dance. Students who are not able to attend the dance will be able to get their yearbook on Monday, June 10th.

The Warm Springs K8’s End of the School Year Powwow is on Tuesday next week, which is the last day of school. It’s from 1-2:30 on the K8 football field.

The Miss Indian Northwest Pageant talent presentations are on Thursday, June 13th at the Oregon Museum of Science & Industry (OMSI). Doors open at 5pm, and the show at 7. Thyrecia Simtustus from Warm Springs is one of the contestants. For ticket information, visit the Miss Indian Northwest Pageant Facebook page.

Warm Springs Early Childhood Education’s Head Start graduation is on Friday, June 14th at 10am in the Community Center gym.

The 2024 Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Endurance Horse Race will be held in memory of Johnnie LeClaire. It’s on Saturday, June 29th. The senior race starts at 8am and junior races at 8:20 at Warm Springs Shaker Church. FMI: email hisatakeranch@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page.

Summer Acceleration is being offered in Jefferson County 509J schools from July 29th thru August 16th. Students can be signed up at your school office. This is from kindergarten students 9:30-1:30 daily and 1st thru 8th grade will attend 9am – 3pm. The 21st Century Community Learning Center was created with the purpose of “helping children succeed academically through the application of evidence-based practices when school is not in session.”

Warm Springs Extension Service is inviting people to join them on the Summer Fruit Loop Tour, Tuesday July 23rd. They will be visiting several orchards along the Hood River Fruit Loop. You will need to bring a lunch, snacks, water and money for purchasing produce. Transportation is available for those who want to ride. Let them know if you will be riding or driving your own vehicle. Contact Sara Olson 541-553-3238.