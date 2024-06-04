KWSO Calendar for Wed., Jun. 5, 2024

It’s Spirit Week at both the Warm Springs K-8 Academy and Early Childhood Education Center. Today at the K8, it is College & Career Day. Tomorrow is Pajama Day. And, Friday is Hawaiian Day. At ECE, today is Crazy Hair Day – special styles for a fun time. Thursday is Wear Pajamas Day. And, Friday is Parade Day.

Today is the Warm Springs K8’s 8th grade pool party. 8th graders will depart the K8 at 11:30 for lunch at Sahalee Park and swimming at the MAC. Students will return to the K8 at the end of the school day.

The Tribal Cannabis Referendum is today. Voting is taking place at the Community Center aerobics room from 8am to 8pm. If you need a ride to vote call 509-563-9053.

Funeral Services for Roy Jackson are today. They will leave Bel-Air Funeral Home in Madras at 9am and go to the Agency Longhouse. A closed-casket viewing will take place at 9:30, followed by 1 seven. Burial will be after at the Simnasho Cemetery. They will return to the Agency Longhouse for a last meal.

A Women’s Crafting Circle meets today at the Papalaxsimisha office, located at 1142 Warm Springs Street. All women are welcome to bring their own craft and spend time with others at one of both sessions. Women’s Crafting Circle meets from noon to 2 and from 5:30-7:30.

Portraits in Red: Missing & Murdered Indigenous People Painting Project, a traveling exhibit, will be on display at the Museum at Warm Springs June 5 – September 7. The public is invited to an opening reception this evening, 5:30-7:30PM. Light refreshments will be available.

The 3rd Annual Honoring All Head Start to College Graduates Warm Springs Community Parade is this Sunday. The parade route is from the Old Elementary to the Community Center. Line-up beings at 8:30am and the parade starts at 11. All graduates are welcome to participate. The community is encouraged to line the parade route and cheer them on.

Papalaxsimisha is inviting elders and community members to its Soups & Stories series, starting on June 10th. This month, they would like to hear stories and histories on the Simnasho Church. Dinner will be at 6pm, and story time at 6:30 at the Simnasho Longhouse.

The Warm Springs Timber Committee is hosting a tour of the Pine Creek Conservation Area and Robinson Creek Watershed on Wednesday, June 12th. Transportation is available if needed, and lunch will be provided. They will leave from the Tribal Admin Building at 9:30am and return by 3:00. For more information call Yvette Picard at 541-460-3669.

The Loren Ray Suppah Memorial Pride Run & Relay is on Saturday, June 15th in Simnasho. Categories are: a 2-mile fun walk & run, 5k walk & run, and 15 mile walk OR run. Register HERE for the 5k and 2-mile or HERE for the relay.

The Warm Springs Ranch Rodeo Association will host the open Pi-ume-sha Treaty Days Rodeo Saturday, June 29th. On Sunday, June 30th the association will host a “Kids Day Rodeo.” Admission is $10 per vehicle. For more information, please call 541.460.8687.

The Culture & Heritage Department is looking for youth ages 13 to 18 who are interested in attending the Youth Canoe Journey 2024 hosted by the Puyallup Tribe July 31st thru August 5th. They will NOT be participating in the Power Paddle to Puyallup but will attend the landing ceremony and participate in the various activities during the event. The Culture & Heritage Department will provide transportation, meals and tents. It is a chaperoned event for the participants. Those interested should contact Adrianna Switzler to complete paperwork and secure a spot 541-460-2336.

The Jefferson Co Library summer reading program is June 1-August 31. Learn more and sign up at www.jcld.org.