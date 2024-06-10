KWSO Calendar for Tue., Jun. 11, 2024

Today is the last day of school for 509-J students.

At the Warm Springs K-8 Academy this morning is the June assembly. Families are welcome to join in the school gym to celebrate students of the month, character trait award winners, and students with great attendance. 8:15-8:45 is the 3rd-5th Grade assembly time, followed by kindergarten thru 2nd grade from 9-9:30 and then the middle school assembly at 10.

The K8’s End of the School Year Powwow is this afternoon from 1 until 2:30 on the football field.

The Branch of Natural Resources’- Wildlife, Range, and Ag department is inviting the public to a meeting to discuss wild horse population concerns and potential solutions today. The meeting will take place in the Community Center Social Hall from 5:30- 8 pm. All guests are welcome and dinner will be provided.

The Warm Springs Timber Committee is hosting a tour of the Pine Creek Conservation Area and Robinson Creek Watershed tomorrow. Transportation is available if needed, and lunch will be provided. They will leave from the Tribal Admin Building at 9:30am and return by 3:00. For more information call Yvette Picard at 541-460-3669.

The Warm Springs Boys and Girls Club will be closed Wednesday, Thursday & Friday. The Summer Program will begin on Monday, June 17th. Hours will be 8am to 5pm. The Summer Meals Program doesn’t begin until July so kids need to bring breakfast and lunch. Membership applications are available at the club. The Summer Program is fee is $25 and its open to youth ages 5 and up. They should plan to bring a backpack, water bottle, and a change of clothes for water play days.

The Miss Indian Northwest Pageant talent presentations are this Thursday at the Oregon Museum of Science & Industry (OMSI) in Portland. Doors open at 5pm, and the show at 7. Thyrecia Simtustus from Warm Springs is one of the contestants. For ticket information, visit the Miss Indian Northwest Pageant Facebook page.

Warm Springs Fire Management’s Camp Crew Training is this Thursday 9am-3pm in their training room. Anyone interested in being on a camp crew should attend. Get more information and register by calling 541-553-1146 and ask for dispatch.

The Loren Ray Suppah Memorial Pride Run & Relay is on Saturday in Simnasho. Categories are: a 2-mile fun walk & run, 5k walk & run, and 15 mile walk OR run. REGISTRATION LINKS: 5K & 2-MILE / RELAY REGISTRATION

2024 Warm Springs Thursday Market will be Thursdays 10:30am to 2pm under the Campus Pavilion. Vendors are welcome to set up. Contact KWSO for more information KWSO@wstribes.org or 541-553-1968.

Boarding School Orientation will be held on Friday, June 28th at noon and Saturday, June 29th at 9am at the Education Building, first floor conference room. Students and families can meet representatives from Riverside Indian School in Oklahoma and Chemawa Indian School in Salem. 2024-25 boarding school applications are available now at the Higher Education office and the deadline to apply is July 31st. For more information call 541-553-3311.

The Jefferson Co Library summer reading program is underway through August 31st. Learn more and sign up at www.jcld.org.

Warm Springs Extension Service is inviting people to join them on the Summer Fruit Loop Tour, Tuesday July 23rd. They will be visiting several orchards along the Hood River Fruit Loop. You will need to bring a lunch, snacks, water and money for purchasing produce. Transportation is available for those who want to ride. Let them know if you will be riding or driving your own vehicle. Contact Sara Olson 541-553-3238.