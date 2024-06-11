2024 ‘Lil Miss Warm Springs Pageant

Warm Springs Recreation held the Lil’ Miss Warm Springs pageant on Monday evening, June 10, 2024, at the Warm Springs Community Wellness Center.

Contestants were: Jessamyn Sampson; Marlene Miller Hicks; Zariah Wallulatum Medina; Alisha Yallup; and Ashlyn Wolfe.

Every contestant served a traditional meal, gave a presentation on themselves, showed a talent, traditional danced and answered questions from the judges.