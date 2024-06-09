KWSO Calendar for Mon., Jun. 10, 2024

It’s late start Monday for all 509-J schools. Students start 90 minutes later than usual.

Today is Field Day at the K8

Tomorrow is last day of school for all students

The Warm Springs K8’s End of the School Year Powwow is tomorrow from 1-2:30 on the football field.

The K8’s June assembly will take place tomorrow. Families are welcome to join in the school gym to celebrate students of the month, character trait award winners, and students with great attendance. 8:15-8:45 is the 3rd-5th Grade assembly time, followed by kindergarten thru 2nd grade from 9-9:30 and then the middle school assembly at 10.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

The Helping Hand Food Pantry is now open Mondays from 12:30-4pm at the Warm Springs Presbyterian Church. Everyone is welcome.

Warm Springs Prevention & JCP are having a Family Movie Night this evening on the lawn outside the Behavioral Health Center at 9pm. They are showing Kung Fu Panda 4.

The Bustin’ Buffalo Basketball Camp, hosted by the MHS Basketball Programs, is coming up June 17-19. Camp for 1st thru 4th grades will be from 9-11am. Grades 5-9 are going to be from 11:30am to 1:30pm. The cost is $40 if you register by today. It will be $50 after today. For more information, contact Nick Brown or Heath Alexander at MHS.

Papalaxsimisha is inviting elders and community members to its Soups & Stories series, starting today. This month, they would like to hear stories and histories on the Simnasho Church. Dinner will be at 6pm, and story time at 6:30 at the Simnasho Longhouse.

The Branch of Natural Resources’- Wildlife, Range, and Ag department would like to invite public participation in a meeting to discuss wild horse population concerns and potential solutions. The meeting will take place in the Community Center’s Social Hall tomorrow from 5:30- 8 pm. All guests are welcome and dinner will be provided.

Warm Springs Head Start is recruiting for next school year for children who will be 3 or 4 years old on September 1st. If you have a child that age – please call ECE at 541-553-3241 and let them know you want to get on the Head Start List.

The Warm Springs Timber Committee is hosting a tour of the Pine Creek Conservation Area and Robinson Creek Watershed on Wednesday, June 12th. Transportation is available if needed, and lunch will be provided. They will leave from the Tribal Admin Building at 9:30am and return by 3:00. For more information call Yvette Picard at 541-460-3669.

Warm Springs Fire Management’s Camp Crew Training will take place on Thursday, June 13th 9am-3pm in their training room. Anyone interested in being on a camp crew should attend. Get more information and register by calling 541-553-1146 and ask for dispatch.

Canyon Ranch Kids Camp, a privately owned Christian Camp, is open to boys and girls ages 8 to 13. The boys camp will be June 22-24, and girls camp June 25-27. Permission slips are available at the Warm Springs K8 office, Warm Springs Market and from Gladys Grant.

The Culture & Heritage Department is looking for youth ages 13 to 18 who are interested in attending the Youth Canoe Journey 2024 hosted by the Puyallup Tribe July 31st thru August 5th. They will NOT be participating in the Power Paddle to Puyallup but will attend the landing ceremony and participate in the various activities during the event. The Culture & Heritage Department will provide transportation, meals and tents. It is a chaperoned event for the participants. Those interested should contact Adrianna Switzler to complete paperwork and secure a spot 541-460-2336.